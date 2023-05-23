It’s been a rough series for Boston, who are now down 3-0 to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, I know one Celtic that thrives in these situations, and he headlines my favorite prop bets ahead of the Celtics and Heat Game 4 matchup, where Boston is looking to avoid a sweep.

Celtics vs. Heat Best Prop Bet No. 1

Marcus Smart over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Marcus Smart is the heart of the Celtics. He’s one of the more confounding players in the NBA, but he’s vital to everything the team does on both ends of the floor.

Smart also steps up in the biggest moments, becoming more aggressive when his team’s back is against the wall (for better or for worse).

For example, courtesy of Brandon Anderson from The Action Network, Smart averages 5.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game when trailing in a series, compared to 4.1 and 5.5 in all other games, respectively.

Smart will be wildly aggressive in Game 4, especially considering the larger context of Boston’s ECF embarrassment. He’ll be pushing the ball in transition, attacking the paint and launching 3s, and I expect him to excel in all areas.

Smart has cashed over 22.5 PRA in two of three ECF games and nine of 16 during this playoff run (56%), and his upside is higher in this game.

Look for Smart to play 40+ minutes, run all over the court and stuff the stat sheet in Game 4.

Celtics vs. Heat Best Prop Bet No. 2

Caleb Martin over 1.5 3-pointers made (-150)

Caleb Martin was one of my favorite college basketball players ever. He and his twin brother Cody obliterated the Mountain West Conference for the Nevada Wolf Pack – Caleb was named MWC POY in 2017-18.

Finally, Martin is getting his shot at the NBA level. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler in the ECF, draining almost 20 points per game.

I’m so proud.

Of course, we can likely expect some scoring regression from Martin in the future, as he’s shooting 63.2% from the field in the series. But I still think we can bet on him in a different player prop market.

Per ShotQuality, Martin ranked in the 92nd percentile in open catch-and-shoot 3-pointers this season (1.26 points per possession), shooting around 36% from deep and almost 40% from above the break.

Martin is an uber-effective spot-up shooter. Butler and others will keep driving, and Martin should continue to get looks on kick-outs.

Martin has attempted seven 3s in each ECF game so far, and he’s averaging 4.6 3-point attempts per game during his playoff run, making 1.9 per game (41.5%). As a result, Martin has cashed over 1.5 3-pointers made in nine of 16 playoff games (56%), including in six of his past eight.

Martin is getting the 3-point volume and is cashing in. So, even if we see some slight regression, it should be easy for him to sink two 3′s off kick-outs from Butler or whomever.

