The Los Angeles Lakers went into Wednesday’s Game 5 playoff battle in Memphis needing a victory to clinch their best-of-7 first-round series against the Grizzlies.

They didn’t get it.

As a result, the Lakers now find themselves in this uncomfortable position: Put away the Grizzlies in Game 6 at home, or jump on a plane back to Memphis for a pressure-packed, winner-take-all Game 7.

Will the Lakers avoid that undesirable Game 7 scenario by taking care of business Friday night? Based on how Game 6 went down, we’re not entirely confident.

We’re even less confident that Los Angeles will win by the margin that oddsmakers have established.

So for a second straight time in this series, we’re grabbing the points with the road underdog — and hoping for a better outcome than we got in Game 5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction

Grizzlies +4.5 (at FanDuel) Note: Make this bet as long as the point spread is Grizzlies +4 or better

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction: Analysis

We backed the Lakers as an underdog in Game 5, not so much because we expected them to win in Memphis but because we figured they’d at least keep things close.

And they did … in the second through fourth quarters, when Los Angeles was outscored by just a 78-75 margin.

The problem? The Lakers’ defense — which had been outstanding for the vast majority of the series — completely no-showed out of the gate.

Memphis erupted for 38 first-quarter points and took a 14-point lead into the second stanza.

The Lakers did claw back to within one point with four minutes left in the third quarter. But then the Grizzlies turned on the afterburners, tallying 26 of the next 28 points to build an insurmountable 25-point lead.

As we predicted, All-Star forward Anthony Davis had a huge bounce-back game for Los Angeles. Davis had 31 points and 19 rebounds after a 12-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 4 at home.

Unfortunately, our other prediction — that LeBron James would continue his stellar play — didn’t pan out.

After topping 20 points in each of his team’s first five postseason games (including a play-in win over Minnesota), James had just 15 on Wednesday. He did help lead the third-quarter surge that got the Lakers to within a point of Memphis, then he completely ran out of gas.

James finished just 5-for-17 from the field, including 1-for-9 from long distance.

Could it simply have been an off night for one of the NBA’s greatest players? Or was it a sign that James’ 38-year-old body is succumbing to fatigue?

Our answer can be found in our Game 6 prediction: We’re betting it’s the latter.

At the same time, we’re betting on the Grizzlies backcourt duo of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.

Bane was unconscious in Game 4 in Los Angeles and Game 5 at home. He made exactly 50 percent of his shots (25-for-50) and totaled 69 points (36 in Game 4, 33 in Game 5). Bane is now averaging 25.2 points in the series.

Morant nearly matched his backcourt mate Wednesday, going 13-for-26 for 31 points while also chipping in 10 rebounds and seven assists.

It’s been an up-and-down series for Morant as he continues to deal with a finger injury suffered early in the series opener that caused him to miss Game 2. The two-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points in Games 1 and 4 but 38 points in Games 3 and 5.

The Grizzlies will need the latter version of Morant to show up Friday if they’re to force a Game 7. Likewise, we’ll need the latter version of Morant for Memphis to at least cover the Game 6 point spread.

Although with Bane performing at his current level, it’s not like Morant has to be Michael Jordan. As it is, the Grizzlies own two blowout victories in this series — including Game 2 without Morant — and they pushed Los Angeles to overtime in Game 5 when Morant had “just” 19 points.

So given the momentum that Memphis stole from the Lakers with Wednesday’s win — and with LeBron suddenly looking like he needs a time machine — the smart approach to Friday’s contest is to grab the points.

And considering the straight-up winner is 5-0 ATS in this series, a small moneyline wager on the Grizzlies wouldn’t be a terrible investment, either.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: Grizzlies (+4.5) @ Lakers (-4.5) Moneyline: Grizzlies (+168) @ Lakers (-200) Total: 219 points

