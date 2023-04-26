The Milwaukee Bucks look to stave off elimination vs. the Miami Heat Wednesday night in Game 5 as they return home facing a 3-1 deficit.

Our prediction focuses on the total.

The Bucks looked like they were on the brink of tying up the series in Game 4 after leading by as many as 12 points with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Heat forward Jimmy Butler put the team on his back, scoring 17 of Miami’s next 28 points to cap off a franchise playoff record with 56 points in the contest.

Butler was incredibly efficient, making 19 of the 28 field goals he attempted.

Miami has looked like a different team during these playoffs. According to NBA.com, the Heat ranked 29th during the regular season in pace with 96.76 possessions per game.

During this postseason, Miami is tied for fifth in pace with 101.63 possessions per game.

But I think there’s something else at play here when these two teams get together. In this preview, I’ll share my thoughts on how Miami’s well-crafted game plan against the Bucks continues to impact the total.

Heat vs. Bucks odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: MIA +11.5 (-110) vs. MIL +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MIA (+460) vs. MIL (-620)

Total: Over 219.5 (-110) | Under 219.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Bucks pick

Over 219.5 points

Heat vs. Bucks analysis

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is widely regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, and I firmly believe that he’s identified something with this Bucks’ defense that has made him completely change his team’s style of play when facing Milwaukee.

I’m not in the Heat locker room, but I think Miami wants to avoid facing Milwaukee in the half-court set as much as possible, especially when the Bucks can trot out two 7-footers, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can collapse and dominate the paint.

In addition to having more possessions per game, Miami is also taking advantage of fast-break opportunities. The Heat averaged 11.5 fast-break points during the regular season, and now that number is up to 15.8 points per game during the playoffs.

It also helps when you have Butler elevating his game in the postseason.

In 2022, Butler increased his scoring from 21.4 points in the regular season to 27.4 during the playoffs. This postseason, he’s already averaging 36.5 points compared to 22.9 points during the regular season.

And there’s a bit of an edge that Butler brings to the table when he goes up against a two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo.

It would be foolish to underestimate the confidence Butler gives his teammates as they get a front-row seat at his exceptional play during the postseason. Miami has gone from being 26th in field-goal percentage (46%) during the regular season to ranking first in the playoffs at 54%.

And not only is Miami averaging fewer 3-point attempts (31.5 per game) in the postseason compared with the regular season (34.8 per game), it’s now making 15 3-point field goals compared with 12 in the 82-game campaign.

Miami is also getting some solid contributions from Duncan Robinson, who was buried on the bench until Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand in Game 1. Robinson is averaging 21.5 minutes and 11.5 points through four games this postseason.

If Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer makes any adjustments to try to slow down this Heat team, it’ll be a first for him in this series. I’d expect Milwaukee to come out fired up in this contest after blowing their double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

Based on all the points we’ve highlighted, I think there’s enough reasoning to explain why recent games between these two teams have been high-scoring.

According to our Action Labs database, the past seven head-to-head meetings between these teams have all gone over the total. With my model projecting a total closer to 225 points, I see no reason to change course just yet.

