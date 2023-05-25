Everybody in the world is wondering if the Celtics can do it again. But not me; I’m diving into the player prop market for my Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 prediction.

The NBA is a star-driven league, but you need production from role players to win a championship. So, as we approach the end of the Eastern Conference Finals, I’m looking for betting angles on those role players, either positive (overs) or negative (unders).

I’ve got three for Game 5.

Odds via BetMGM, current at time of writing and subject to change.

Celtics vs. Heat Best Prop Bet No. 1

Grant Williams over 6.5 points (-140)

The C’s have found something in Grant Williams. Sure, he was embarrassed by Jimmy Butler in Game 2, but his skill set is so valuable in this fight with Miami.

With Williams on the floor, the Celtics are more versatile defensively and can space the floor better offensively. That means better defense and a better chance to make 3s (something the Celtics are very reliant on).

It took coach Joe Mazzulla some time to realize this (predictably), but he finally did and made the adjustment. He’s played at least 25 minutes in three straight games, recording at least nine points in each and topping out at 14 points in Game 4.

Given his projected playing time and solid shooting ability (39.5% from 3 this season), Williams should cruise past this relatively low line.

» READ MORE: Celtics may be down 3-1 to Heat, but sportsbooks are backing Boston to win Game 5

Celtics vs. Heat Best Prop Bet No. 2

Gabe Vincent under 17.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

Gabe Vincent rolled his ankle late in Game 4, so we’re not 100% sure he’s 100% healthy.

But he’s also due for some regression. Vincent is averaging 17.5 points per game, shooting 58% from the field and 50% from 3 during this series. So, while he’s cashed over 17.5 PRA in three of four ECF games, he’ll need to stay scorching hot to keep producing at this level.

Also, Jimmy Butler is playing more on-ball, hurting Vincent’s assist upside.

» READ MORE: Chelsea vs. Manchester United prediction: Back the underdog in Premier League matchup

Celtics vs. Heat Best Prop Bet No. 3

Kevin Love under 10.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

Kevin Love is simply not getting the minutes. He’s mostly been unplayable on defense during this series, as Jayson Tatum has targeted him on defense relentlessly.

After playing 17 minutes in Game 1, coach Spoelstra played Love 14 minutes in Game 2, five minutes in Game 3 and 11 minutes in Game 4.

As a result, Love stayed under 10.5 PRA in all three games.

Our Action Labs Player Props Tool projects Love for 9.5 PRA in Game 5, so there’s value in the current number available at BetMGM.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.