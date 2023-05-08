Heat vs. Knicks props: Bet on Jimmy Butler to keep shooting in Game 4

It’s Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, and we have Knicks vs. Heat predictions as we target the player props market.

Miami trounced New York, 105-86, in a wire-to-wire Game 3 win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 28 points after missing Game 2 with an ankle injury. And if he was still bothered by the ankle, he certainly didn’t show it.

Butler’s performance is a good starting point for building our player props.

Heat vs. Knicks prop: Jimmy Butler under 5.5 assists (-106)

After finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Heat had two chances to win a play-in game before they could officially qualify for the playoffs. In that first play-in game, Miami looked somewhat lethargic in a 116-105 home loss to the Hawks.

Butler finished third on his team in the game with 21 points despite leading the Heat in scoring throughout the regular season. It was a much more acquiescent Butler as he led all players with nine assists in the game.

However, I suspect that strategy didn’t sit too well with Butler as he erupted for 31 points in their second play-in game against the Bulls, resulting in a 102-91 victory. Since then, Butler is averaging 34.4 points.

Trying to get other players involved is one thing, but Butler is inspiring his teammates with his exceptional play as he tries to drag them across the finish line.

In Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Bucks, Butler showed great confidence in his teammates by dishing out 11 assists. But that series was a much more up-tempo style as Miami pushed the pace to avoid having to score against the Bucks’ half-court defense.

The pace is much slower in this series against the Knicks, so you need a player like Butler who can score efficiently.

Butler is shooting a career-best 56.4% from the floor through seven playoff games.

I’ve paid great attention to his postgame press conferences during the playoffs, and he often remarks about how his teammates continue to implore him to keep shooting no matter what.

If we take him at his word, those days of being somewhat passive and dishing the rock appear long gone.

The circumstances surrounding this series have changed, yet the bookmakers continue to list Butler’s assist prop at 5.5. He hasn’t exceeded this number in six straight games, so I recommend playing it under until we see them adjust.

Heat vs. Knicks prop: Jalen Brunson under 2.5 three-point field goals (-125)

The Knicks have picked the wrong time to lose their shooting touch from the outside. According to NBA.com, the Knicks rank dead last in three-point field goals (9.1) and three-point percentage (32.9%) this postseason.

Jalen Brunson is one of the culprits responsible for the poor shooting. Through eight playoff games, Brunson has hit more than one three-pointer on only three occasions.

He’s also had three instances where he failed to register a three-point field goal.

Brunson is not a player who does much of his damage from beyond the arc. He averaged two three-pointers per game during the regular season, which was a career-high.

Instead, he uses his dribbling skills to try to get inside the lane and hit one of his trademark floaters.

Given Brunson’s struggles from behind the perimeter, it wouldn’t surprise me if some confidence is starting to wane. If anything, his two games this postseason with at least five three-pointers appear to be more of an outlier than anything else.

It’s worth noting that both games were at Madison Square Garden, where Brunson had the home crowd behind him. He won’t have that luxury in Miami at the Kaseya Center.

These games have been low-scoring, so targeting his under makes sense with this prop.

