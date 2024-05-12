Bet the Knicks covering the spread as road underdogs vs Pacers in Game 4

After having their backs to the wall needing a Game 3 win, the Pacers delivered with a clutch 111-106 win over the Knicks. DraftKings give the Pacers a six point edge (-110) entering Game 4, but I’m picking the Knicks to cover as underdogs.

Knicks vs Pacers odds

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Knicks: +6 (-110) Moneyline Knicks: +190 Totals O218.5 (-110) Spread Pacers: -6 (-110) Moneyline Pacers: -230 Totals U218.5 (-110)

Knicks vs Pacers analysis

Game 3 saw Jalen Brunson come back to Earth with an inefficient shooting night and the worst game we’ve seen from him since Game 2 of the first round.

It goes without saying the Knicks need Brunson to be more efficient and better all around, as his five turnovers were the most he’s had all postseason. His near flawless play can’t be expected nightly, but it’s a welcome sight for New York.

Despite a bad shooting day from Brunson, the Knicks shot well from three in Game 3 thanks to Donte DiVincenzo, Alec Burks, and Miles McBride combining for 11 triples. The Knicks will need to score better in the first and fourth quarters ultimately.

I was surprised the Knicks held up on the glass in Game 4 without OG Anunoby (who is likely out in Game 4 as of time of publish) and depth at big. Josh Hart has continued to be marvelous on the glass (15.3 rebounds per game this series).

On the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton built off his best game of the round in Game 2 with a nearly identical output in Game 3. He’s dropped 69 points and 16 assists in the last two games with just four turnovers. His 13 threes in the last two games have been huge too.

The rest of the Pacers starters picked up the scoring slack the bench had been carrying the first two games in Game 3. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner scored 26 and 21 points, respectively while offering solid rim protection and effort on the offensive glass.

It’ll be interesting to see if the bench is needed to score a ton in Game 4, as we’ve seen they can do it. They scored just 14 points, which is as many as Burks had single handedly for the Kicks on his own in 21 minutes.

» READ MORE: NASCAR Goodyear 400 best bets for throwback race at Darlington

Knicks vs Pacers predictions

This series has been thrilling to watch, and that’s in large part due to the results being as tight as they’ve been. All three games have finished within single digits, and all three have entered the final five minutes (Which is what the NBA defines as clutch time) with it being anyone’s game.

All that said, I can’t see a scenario where this game isn’t close. I can see either side winning, so giving the Knicks two ways to win the bet is a good option. Until I see something telling me otherwise, I see every game this series being a nailbiter.

Knicks vs Pacers pick

Knicks covering +6 points on DraftKings (-110)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.