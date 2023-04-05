The last time the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the crosstown rival Clippers, the two teams were hanging out in the COVID bubble in Orlando in late July 2020.

The last time the Lakers defeated the Clippers somewhere other than Orlando? Exactly four years ago Wednesday, when they posted a 122-117 “road” victory late in the 2018-19 campaign.

If the Lakers can solve the Clippers’ puzzle Wednesday night, they not only will end a 10-game losing skid against their little brother but also overtake them for the coveted sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Coveted because the top six teams in each conference are guaranteed playoff berths without having to go through the play-in tournament.

So the motivation certainly is there for both sides in the final regular-season battle of Los Angeles. Unfortunately for the Lakers, a bunch of key players may not be there. Likewise, the Clippers won’t have one of their two stars.

Given that uncertainty, we’re going to attack this contest with a same-game parlay.

Odds updated as of 2:30 p.m. ET on April 5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction

Same-game parlay: Lakers +6.5 & Under 235.5 points (+166) (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction: Analysis

The Lakers gutted out a 135-133 overtime victory in Utah on Tuesday night, and in the process guaranteed themselves at least a spot in next week’s play-in field.

The win was the Lakers’ fourth in a row (all on the road) and seventh in their last eight games. But it came without point guard D’Angelo Russell (foot injury) on the court. And it required superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James to play more than 38 and 42 minutes, respectively.

Russell is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Even if Russell takes the court, Davis and James probably won’t be by his side, as the injury-prone duo rarely play on consecutive nights anymore.

Not only is this a back-to-back involving travel and an altitude change, but it’s the Lakers’ third game in four days (they played in Houston on Sunday).

Considering the stakes, you’d think Davis and James would tough it out and hit the hardwood — or at least one of them would. But even if that doesn’t happen, we still think the Lakers can at least hang around against the suddenly slumping and shorthanded Clippers.

Idle since Saturday’s 122-114 upset loss at New Orleans, the Clippers have dropped two in a row and five of nine overall, including three of five at home.

The nosedive coincides with yet another Paul George injury. This time, it’s a knee injury, which George sustained in a 101-100 home loss to Oklahoma City on March 21.

George was on the court for all three of the Clippers’ victories over the Lakers this season. He averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and four assists, with the Clippers winning each game by a wider margin (103-93, 114-101, 133-115).

But even though Kawhi Leonard is playing at a high level and appears to be healthy — for now — it’s clear the Clippers miss George. And that won’t change Wednesday night.

So with both teams at opposite ends of the momentum spectrum right now, we recommend boosting the Lakers from a 3-point underdog to a 6.5-point pup.

And with so much offensive firepower for both squads likely to be in street clothes on the bench, we recommend pushing the total up from 232 to 235.5.

Those alternate numbers carry respective odds of -166 odds and -151 at Caesars Sportsbook. But when combined into a same-game parlay, those odds flip to +166.

Obviously, we need both sides to hit to cash the ticket — the Lakers have to win outright or lose by less than seven points, and the two teams have to combine for 235 points or fewer. But it’s the most logical way to bet this nationally televised marquee matchup.

And should Davis and/or James suit up and earn their paychecks? Well, that should help the Lakers’ side of the wager. The total? Not so much. But that’s why we built in some cushion by moving it up 3.5 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: Lakers (+2.5) @ Clippers (-2.5) Moneyline: Lakers (+126) @ Clippers (-150) Total: 232 points

