The Lakers will try to leave Memphis with a 2-0 series lead after scoring 15 unanswered points and winning first game, 128-112.

Memphis was within one point of tying the game at the 3:11 mark when Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a 26-foot 3-pointer. However, what looked to be a competitive finish down the wire became a one-sided affair.

Here’s how we’re betting the second game of this best-of-seven series.

It certainly didn’t help that the Grizzlies were without their star player, Ja Morant, for the final 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Morant landed awkwardly on his right hand after colliding with the Lakers’ Anthony Davis while attempting a dunk.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that X-rays showed no fractures or ligament tears on Morant’s hand and that he’s dealing with a soft tissue bruise. The Memphis point guard is listed as a game-time decision.

While it’s difficult to project Morant’s availability, the Grizzlies might have a better chance to adjust now that they’ve had a few days between games.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies odds

Spread: LAL -1 (-108) vs. MEM +1 (-112)

Moneyline: LAL (-112) vs. MEM (-104)

Total: Over 226.5 (-110) | Under 226.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies pick

Grizzlies 1H +0.5 (-130)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies analysis

The Lakers have to feel like they’re playing with house money after stealing the opening game of the series. However, this is precisely when complacency can set in, as this Lakers team tends to get out to slow starts.

We saw this example in the Lakers’ play-in game against a Timberwolves team without two starters in center Rudy Gobert (suspension) and power forward Jaden McDaniels (hand). Yet, with a complete and healthy squad, the Lakers trailed 60-49 on their home court at halftime.

While Los Angeles managed to mount a rally before winning in overtime, I want to focus on the first half, where my interest lies for this game.

Whether Morant is on the floor or not, I’d expect the Grizzlies to channel their desperation into energy and motivation when they take the floor. During Morant’s nine-game departure from the team due to suspension, Memphis went 6-3 in his absence.

One of those games was against the Lakers on the road, and the Grizzlies took a 57-56 lead into the half before losing 112-103.

According to our Action Labs database, the Grizzlies were the second-best (50-33, +12.02 units) first-half team in the league against the spread (ATS) behind the Knicks (52-31-1, +12.23 units). In contrast, the Lakers are 44-40 ATS in this spot and on an 0-5 skid.

Given the uncertainty of Morant’s status, I won’t look to get involved in this game beyond the first half.

Instead, I’m hoping the combination of adrenaline and a favorable home crowd will motivate the Grizzlies to be competitive before we head into halftime, as it’s more likely that Morant’s potential absence from the game will be felt over the full 48 minutes.

