With LeBron James out, bet on Memphis to cruise by Lakers

Fresh off their biggest comeback in 21 years, the surging Los Angeles Lakers will take a three-game SU and ATS winning streak into Memphis on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they’ll do so without LeBron James, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury he sustained Sunday while helping his team erase a 27-point second-quarter deficit en route to a 111-108 upset victory in Dallas.

Beating the Grizzlies was going to be difficult enough for Los Angeles with a healthy James — after all, Memphis is the No. 2 team in the Western Conference thanks in large part to its 25-5 home record. Beating the Grizzlies in their building without the services of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer? Needless to say, oddsmakers don’t like the Lakers’ chances.

Neither do we.

Odds updated as of 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 28.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction

Grizzlies -9 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Analysis

It’s pretty obvious — even with a small sample size — that the retooled Lakers are much better than the team that began the season. And they were going to continue to improve as they developed chemistry with each passing game.

But the James injury changes the entire dynamic. Because even at 38 years old, the four-time NBA champ remains a force for opposing teams to deal with.

Just ask the Grizzlies.

They watched James go for 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists back on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. That night, the Lakers ended Memphis’ franchise-record 11-game winning streak when they overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit and won 122-121 as a 6.5-point home underdog.

Heck, everyone in L.A. — inside and outside the organization — knows how important James is. Because with him on the court this season, the Lakers are 24-21. Without him, they’re 5-9 overall, including 1-7 on the road.

L.A. has undergone such a drastic roster overhaul this month that it’s difficult to compare the current version of the team to the previous one. Still, it’s worth noting that many of those nine losses without James were ugly — especially on the road.

With their future Hall of Famer sidelined, the Lakers lost at Utah, Phoenix, Toronto, Phoenix again, Denver, Brooklyn and Portland by respective point margins of 23, 10, 13, 26, 13, 17 and 12. L.A.’s only road win this season without James: 109-103 at Golden State on Feb. 11 — and the Warriors didn’t have an injured Steph Curry.

What about the current state of the Grizzlies? Well, last month’s loss at the Lakers didn’t just end their historic winning streak, it began a current 5-10 SU and ATS slump.

However, Memphis showed some serious life when it last took the court Friday night. Facing the only team they’re chasing in the Western Conference, Ja Morant and Co. crushed the Nuggets 112-94 as a 3-point home favorite.

Not a bad way to head into a three-day break — which brings up another point: The Grizzlies will take the floor Tuesday completely rested; the Lakers had just one day off to get reenergized after expending a ton of energy in Sunday’s come-from-behind win in Dallas.

And that one-day respite was ruined late in the afternoon when word came down that LeBron’s foot injury — which he suffered in the third quarter Sunday and played through — is likely to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Will that sobering reality still be lingering when the Lakers hit the court without their leader Tuesday? We’re betting on it.

We’re also betting on Memphis sensing a wounding animal and going in for the kill — especially with a back-to-back looming Wednesday at Houston (a game that kicks off a four-game road trip).

As for this massive point spread spread, it’s a bit daunting — until you realize that Friday’s 18-point rout of Denver was the Grizzlies’ 15th double-digit home win this season.

Lay the chalk at Caesars Sportsbook, and look for Memphis to roll to a win by a margin closer to 20 points than 10.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: Lakers (+9) @ Grizzlies (-9) Moneyline: Lakers (+320) @ Grizzlies (-420) Total: 230.5 points

