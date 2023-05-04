Los Angeles pulled off an upset victory in Game 1, setting up our Lakers vs. Warriors prediction for Game 2.

I’m hesitant to bet on this game from a side perspective, but there’s always value in the player prop market, and I’ve found three prop lines worth backing for Thursday’s Game 2.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, current at the time of writing and subject to change.

Best Lakers vs. Warriors Prop Bet: Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 rebounds (-145)

The Lakers like to push the pace. That feels a bit surprising, given that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are getting older.

Nonetheless, the Lakers finished the regular season sixth in pace by Dunks and Threes numbers, averaging 101.3 possessions per game.

When teams push the pace, more stats become available. There are more assists to be found, more buckets to be made, and, specifically for this article, many more rebounds to be grabbed.

The Lakers finished 25th in rebounds allowed per game this year with 44.9. That number encompasses the sixth-most defensive rebounds (33.8) and the sixth-most offensive rebounds (11.1).

So, which Warriors can we target for a big rebounding day?

I’d look at Andrew Wiggins, who has eclipsed 5.5 rebounds in 20 of 30 playoff games dating to last season. He’s also cashed this rebound prop in five of his past six games, compiling seven or more four times.

Wiggins isn’t the guy you think about regarding rebounding props (5 RPG this season), but he’s been a consistent force on the boards during Golden State’s recent playoff runs. And Steve Kerr keeps trotting him out there, as he’s averaged 36 minutes per game over his past five.

I expect Wiggins to keep grabbing misses for the remainder of Golden State’s playoff run, starting with Thursday night.

» READ MORE: Two Eagles future bets to make right now with NFL season still months away

Best Lakers vs. Warriors Prop Bet No. 2: Jordan Poole over 20.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105)

The Action Labs Player Props Tool is tagging Poole for a huge game, projecting him for closer to 25 PRA than 21 and giving us an 18% edge over the number available at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Poole has eclipsed 20 PRA in 70% of games since the beginning of last season, although that number has dropped a bit during Golden State’s past two playoff runs.

But Poole also loves playing the Lakers. He’s cashed over 20.5 PRA in seven of nine games against LA since the beginning of last season, averaging 25.6 in total.

Poole picked up 27 in Tuesday night’s loss, and I can only imagine what he’ll do in a win.

Based on the projections and trends, I’ll back Poole for a big statistical night.

» READ MORE: MLB MVP odds: Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña settle in as early-season favorites

Best Lakers vs. Warriors Prop Bet No. 3: Dennis Schroder over 13.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

While Poole loves playing the Lakers, Dennis Schroder adores playing the Warriors.

Schroder crushed his PRA prop in all four games against the Warriors this season, averaging 23.3 across 30.5 minutes per game. He picked up 19 points, three assists and two rebounds Tuesday night in Game 1, good for 24 PRA.

The working theory for this trend, presented by The Action Network’s Joe Dellera, is that Schroder’s defensive versatility and lateral quickness make him valuable when guarding the Warriors’ quick-strike, pass-happy offense. So, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham looks to give him more minutes during this matchup.

Whatever the case, Schroder is filling up the stat sheet in Golden State games.

Additionally, I think Schroder is slightly undervalued in the markets. He failed to cash his PRA prop in all six first-round games against the Grizzlies, so his betting lines are all slightly deflated.

However, the Warriors are a much better matchup for Schroder. And he’s still cashed over 13.5 PRA in 70% of his games with the Lakers, even including his first-round struggles.

So, I’ll buy low on Schroder in a great matchup.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.