The Lakers dominated on their home floor in Game 3, picking up a one-game advantage on the series and setting up our Warriors vs. Lakers prediction for Game 4.

There’s always value in the player props market, and I see two players with points props that show value.

Best Warriors vs. Lakers Prop Bet No. 1

Dennis Schröder over 9.5 points (+106) | Play to 9.5 (-110)

Schröder continues to find opportunities against the Warriors. He’s now eclipsed 10 points in five of his past six games against the vs. Golden State, including a 19-point outing in Game 1 and a 12-point outing in Game 3.

The Lakers are a little weak at guard, and Schröder’s lateral quickness and defensive versatility make him a must-play against the Warriors’ bevy of perimeter-scoring talent.

So, as Darvin Ham continues to play Schröder in these matchups, the guard continues to stuff the stat sheet in games against the Warriors.

It’s also worth mentioning Schröder has been playing well in Los Angeles recently, cashing over 9.5 points in 16 of his past 19 home games.

So, I’d expect a high-volume, high-output game from Schröder, and I think this relatively low points-scored prop is the way to target him.

Best Warriors vs. Lakers Prop Bet No. 2

Steph Curry under 30.5 points (-104) | Play to 30 (-110)

The Lakers finished the regular season third in 3-point percentage allowed, as opponents canned only 34.4% of their 3-point attempts.

While I still think they’re a bit thin at guard, the Lakers have managed to run opponents off the perimeter. They’ve done it all season, and they’re doing it in this series.

Specifically, the Lakers have managed to key in on Curry.

The future Hall of Fame guard has been effective with his overall gravity, as the Lakers have hounded him and sagged off the Warriors’ other weapons. That said, Curry has struggled to generate consistent space for open looks.

As a result, Curry has stayed under his points prop in all three games of this series and seven of eight against the Lakers dating back to last season.

Our Action Labs Player Props Tool projects Curry for only 28.8 points in Game 4, providing value on the current under 30.5 (-104) number available at FanDuel.

However, our projection might not account for the Lakers’ defensive game plan. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Curry finish with closer to 20 or 25 points than 30.

