Golden State is on the ropes, and we’re here to provide a pair of Lakers vs. Warriors predictions for Game 5.

I’m admittedly bullish on the Lakers’ chances in this Game 5. I bet the Lakers to win this series, and I believe they’re the better team.

So, I decided to back one Lakers player and fade one Golden State player in the props market. I think these two guys will have a large impact, positively and negatively, in the result of this match.

Lakers vs. Warriors prop: Dennis Schroder over 8.5 points (-132)

I will keep backing Dennis Schroder for as long as this series goes. He’s now scored in double digits in six of seven games against the Warriors this season.

Schroder has recorded 22 points over the past two games of this series, taking nine shots in each game.

As I’ve written on this site before, Schroder is very important on defense in this series. Lakers coach Darvin Ham is forced to play him because he’s one of the Lakers’ quickest and most aggressive perimeter guards, so he’s very useful against Golden State’s lightning-quick backcourt.

Schroder gets a lot of minutes and he stuffs the stat sheet. He played a whopping 35 minutes Monday night, marking the fifth game against the Warriors this season that he’s logged more than 30 minutes.

Expect Schroder to keep getting playing time and shot opportunities.

Lakers vs. Warriors prop: Draymond Green under 8.5 points (-113)

This has not been Draymond Green’s series. The Lakers are a tough matchup for him (and the rest of the Warriors roster).

Specifically, Anthony Davis is a tough matchup for Green. In this series alone, Davis is 14-for-24 from the field with 11 free-throw attempts drawn when guarded by Green, good for a whopping 38 points.

As a result, Green is a minus-30 in this series. His minus-7.5 plus-minus per game is three points worse than any other Golden State player in this round.

The Warriors have been destroyed with Green on the floor.

As such, Green has struggled to cash his props. He’s stayed under 8.5 points in three of the past four games, compiling only 10 points in the past two contests.

Green should keep struggling, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get less playing time from Steve Kerr. Additionally, if Green continues to foul Davis, there’s a chance Green gets into foul trouble early, further hindering his potential production.

Schroder has a good matchup in this series; Green has a horrific one. So, it’d be wise to back the former and fade the latter in the points prop market for Game 5.

