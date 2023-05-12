Before Game 6 tips off from Los Angeles, we’re set to provide a pair of Lakers vs. Warriors predictions and best bets.

The Lakers have a chance to close out the series on Friday at home, but our focus will be on the game within the game — player prop bets. Having analyzed the ample markets available on each player, we’ve identified two that offer bettors a good chance to boost their bankroll, including one bet on LeBron James.

Lakers vs. Warriors props: LeBron James Over 9.5 Rebounds (+110)

There’s a bit of gambling calculus at the root of this play, so allow me to explain.

LeBron’s points, rebounds and assist totals are set at 26.5, 9.5 and 5.5, juiced -120, +110 and -130, respectively. However, if you dig deeper into the “player to record a double-double” odds, you’ll find LeBron’s odds listed at -110.

That strikes me as a bit odd given LeBron’s rebounding total is juiced to the under, so we’ll take the plus-money here to correlate with the odds for that play.

Through five games, LeBron has proved a very consistent rebounder. He’s grabbed nine or more in a majority of the five contests and no fewer than seven in any of these games.

He’s secured nine boards in each of the past two games.

Given the Lakers’ defensive prowess at home — they’ve limited Golden State to 198 total points in two LA games — that should lead to more missed shots and more rebounding opportunities.

Thus, back LeBron to secure 10 or more for the first time since Game 1.

Lakers vs. Warriors props: Draymond Green Over 14.5 Rebounds + Assists (-130)

Save for that horrendous showing in Game 3, Green’s underlying stats have proved very efficient against the Lakers.

Across the past four contests, Green has surpassed this number in two, and he’s doing so with relative ease. In the two instances in which he overtook this number, he did so by combining for 20 and 17 rebounds + assists with one failure seeing him land on 14 rebounds + assists.

We’ve already mentioned our theory there won’t be many made shots in this contest — under 221 points is receiving 90% of the handle, suggesting fewer made shots — which means Green will have ample rebounding opportunities.

Remove that third game from the sample and bettors will find Green is averaging 8.75 rebounds per game and 6.75 assists per contest, combining for 15.5 rebounds + assists per game.

Barring another offensive explosion from the Lakers, Green should see a third straight double-digit rebounding game. From there, he needs only five assists to clear this number.

Action Network prop projections have Green slated for 17.2 rebounds + assists, so take the over at 14.5.

