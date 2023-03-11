With the sports world fixated on March Madness and the hysteria ahead of NFL free agency, you’d be remiss for overlooking this weekend’s NBA slate. But you’d also be missing out on some clear betting value.

We’ve got our eyes on two matchups in particular on Saturday, both featuring overlooked teams in the West with something to prove in the final weeks of the season. Here’s how we’re betting both games, with odds courtesy of BetMGM:

NBA Saturday odds, lines, picks (via BetMGM)

Grizzlies -5.5 vs. Mavericks Kings +3.5 @ Suns

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction and Analysis (8:10 p.m. ET)

Even without Ja Morant, Memphis is still a dangerous basketball team with the ability to win big on any given night. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see a runaway victory on Saturday.

In their first two games sans Morant, the Grizzlies held big leads against the Clippers and Lakers before faltering late. That wasn’t an issue on Thursday, when they blew out the Warriors by 21 points to extend their record to 25-12 without Morant over the last two seasons.

On the other side, the Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (thigh) and possibly Kyrie Irving (personal) having already lost seven of their last 10 games. There’s a chance that Tyus Jones could be the best guard on the court on Saturday, which should prove to be the difference for Memphis.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks pick

Grizzlies -5.5 (BetMGM)

» READ MORE: Atlantic 10 Tournament predictions: Fade favored VCU; lay the points with Dayton

Suns vs. Kings Prediction and Analysis (9:10 p.m. ET)

Will the betting market finally show some respect to the Kings? It feels long overdue for a team that’s tied for the second-best record in the West (39-26) and owns the league’s fifth-best record against the spread (36-28-1).

Sacramento has covered six of its last eight games thanks in large part to its record-setting offense, which is currently on pace to break the NBA record for offensive rating (119.4) and true shooting percentage (61.4%) in a single season. That unit has produced a ridiculous 132.9 points per game over that 6-2 ATS run with at least 122 points in each contest.

I’d expect them to keep rolling against the Suns, who will be without Kevin Durant (ankle) for the second straight game. That’s a major blow for a team with very little wing depth and not enough size to corral star big man Domantas Sabonis, who’s averaging 20.5 points and 12.9 rebounds on 64.4% shooting over this eight-game stretch.

Suns vs. Kings pick

Kings +3.5 (BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.