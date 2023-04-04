We have a Celtics vs. 76ers prediction as Boston heads to Philadelphia for a chance to lock up the Atlantic Division title. With four games left in the season, the Celtics (54-24) lead the 76ers (51-27) by three games.

But this contest has added meaning because Boston can also complete a season sweep over their division rivals after winning the first three meetings.

And while you might think this game is a must-win for the 76ers, I’ll share why I’d remain hesitant to trust them in this spot.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction

Same-game parlay (+120): Celtics +7.5 / Under 231.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction: Analysis

It wouldn’t be the NBA if a game of this magnitude didn’t come packed with shenanigans.

Bookmakers opened with Philadelphia as a one-point favorite, but that number is not up to 2.5. The total’s gotten even more action as it’s down five points after opening at 232.5.

When you see that type of line move, you can often attribute it to off-the-court news. After checking the injury report, I learned that the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is a game-time decision with lower back pain.

Boston has also already ruled out their center Robert Williams due to load management. However, the Celtics come into this contest with significant rest after last playing on March 31. In contrast, the 76ers took the court on April 2 in a 117-104 loss to the Bucks.

The biggest worry for me, if I’m the 76ers, is that they’ve had a recent stretch of games against possible title contenders but came up empty in each instance.

Those games were against the Warriors, Suns, Nuggets and Bucks as mentioned above. If Philadelphia hopes to get to an NBA Finals, it’ll need to prove that it can take care of business against quality opponents of that ilk.

I wasn’t pleased with the comments from some of the players in the 76ers locker room following the loss to the Bucks. 76ers center Joel Embiid was almost shell-shocked when asked to assess the game.

“They jumped on us, and we didn’t have any answers,” Embiid said.

Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris was even more critical with his comments.

“I’m not watching the game on TV, but I can guarantee you saw a team that looked a little defeated out there from time to time in the game,” Harris said. “That can’t be us as the playoffs get ready to start.”

When I look at this matchup, it isn’t completely devoid of motivation for the Celtics. After all, they have a real chance to send a clear message to the 76ers should they meet later on in the postseason.

Having the extra rest could also play a role in the game, as our Action Labs database shows that Boston is on a 5-0 run against the spread (ATS) with at least three days between games.

Given the uncertainty of Brown’s status, I plan to add some insurance by playing the Celtics on a same-game parlay (+120) by pairing Boston at +7.5 (-255) with an under of 231.5 points (-166).

Celtics vs. 76ers odds

Odds provided by BetRivers

Spread: BOS +2.5 (-110) vs. PHI -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (+114) vs. PHI (-140)

Total: Over 227.5 (-110) | Under 227.5 (-110)

