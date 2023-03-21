Despite lengthy winning streak, 76ers’ NBA futures odds barely moves needle

Even after Monday’s disappointing double-overtime home loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers are still 9-2 in their last 11 games (including 7-1 on the road).

Not a bad run, right? It’s actually borderline mediocre when compared with the 76ers’ performance over the past 11-plus weeks.

Since New Year’s Eve, Philadelphia is 28-9 overall, 16-3 on the road and has suffered just four “bad” losses to sub-.500 teams (Oklahoma City, Orlando and Chicago twice — all at home).

During this stretch, the 76ers have improved from 20-14 to 48-23 and climbed from fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings to a half-game out of second and just three games from the top spot.

And yet despite all the success, Philadelphia’s odds to win its first championship since 1983 have barely budged.

Here’s an updated look at NBA title odds and where the Sixers fit in the mix.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on March 21.

2022-23 NBA championship odds

Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Team Bucks BetMGM +325 Caesars +325 FanDuel +290 Team Celtics BetMGM +400 Caesars +350 FanDuel +320 Team Suns BetMGM +450 Caesars +475 FanDuel +650 Team Nuggets BetMGM +700 Caesars +750 FanDuel +750 Team 76ers BetMGM +1100 Caesars +1000 FanDuel +900 Team Warriors BetMGM +1200 Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1300 Team Clippers BetMGM +1300 Caesars +1300 FanDuel +1200 Team Grizzlies BetMGM +2000 Caesars +1800 FanDuel +2000 Team Cavaliers BetMGM +3000 Caesars +2800 FanDuel +3300 Team Mavericks BetMGM +3000 Caesars +2200 FanDuel +3300 Team Lakers BetMGM +3500 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +4200

Bettors don’t view Sixers as title contenders

On Dec. 28 — one day after a 116-111 upset loss at Washington and two days before a 127-116 upset loss at New Orleans — the Sixers were +1600 to win the NBA title at BetMGM.

At that time, the sportsbook listed seven teams with shorter odds to win it all: Boston, Milwaukee, Brooklyn, the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix, Golden State and Denver.

Now, less than 24 hours after its eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Bulls, Philly is +1100 to win the NBA title. And while the 76ers now trail only Milwaukee (+325), Boston (+400), Phoenix (+450) and Denver (+700) on BetMGM’s NBA futures board, they’re still a distant fifth.

Moreover, the Warriors (+1200) and Clippers (+1300) are right on Philadelphia’s heels — even though Golden State is just one game over .500 and L.A. is just four games clear of the breakeven mark.

So why do NBA oddsmakers continue to lack faith in the Sixers ending their four-decade championship drought? Because bettors have even less faith.

Back on Dec. 28, BetMGM reported that only 5.6% of all bets and 4.3% of all dollars wagered in its NBA championship market were backing Philadelphia. At the time, the 76ers ranked eighth in tickets and 12th in money at the sportsbook.

On Tuesday, BetMGM’s NBA title betting splits had Philly seventh in tickets and eighth in handle, but the percentages — 5.7% and 4.2% — remained nearly identical.

The main reason for the lack of 76ers love in the NBA title wagering community? Bettors favor the two teams directly above them in the Eastern Conference standings: the Bucks (51-20) and Celtics (49-23).

At BetMGM, Boston is second in tickets (13.0%) and third in money (13.5%) to win the NBA crown, while Milwaukee is fourth in both wagers (10.3%) and cash (11.4%).

Then there’s Western Conference-leading Nuggets, who lead all teams in tickets (13.1%) and are second handle (14.1%). The team that has attracted the most money at BetMGM: the defending champion Warriors (15.5%).

Can the Sixers be beasts of the East?

One area where Philadelphia has made a significant leap is odds to win the Eastern Conference.

On Dec. 28, the 76ers were +900 at BetMGM to win their first conference title since 2001. They trailed Boston and Milwaukee, as well as Brooklyn (which at the time had two superstars no longer on the roster: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving).

Today, the Sixers still trail the Bucks (+140) and Celtics (+150) by a wide margin. However, their odds have plummeted to +450 at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. (FanDuel has those odds at +480.)

Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia are the only teams in the East with conference title odds below +1600 at BetMGM.

Interestingly, unlike the NBA championship market, BetMGM’s customers have backed Joel Embiid and Co. to win the conference. The 76ers (17.8%) trail only Boston (19.1%) in number of wagers to take the East, and they’re fourth in betting handle (14.6%), trailing Milwaukee (21.1%), Boston (20.6%) and Cleveland (17.8%).

Then again, back on Dec. 28, Philly led all Eastern Conference rivals in both wagers (18.0%) and dollars (18.9%) at BetMGM.

While 76ers fans might be a tad miffed that NBA oddsmakers and bettors aren’t giving their team more respect, there is a silver lining: If you believe Philadelphia has the goods to reach the NBA Finals and/or win it all, there’s still wagering value to be had in the Eastern Conference and NBA championship markets.

That’s not something often said in late March about a team that’s on a 28-9 run and has the NBA’s third best record — not to mention a 7-foot center in Embiid who is the current odds-on MVP favorite.

