A month before this NBA season started, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t even listed on the Coach of the Year oddsboard. Nearing its halfway point, he’s the favorite to win it.

Boston’s interim boss is dealing as the +260 frontrunner to win the league’s top coaching honor in his professional head coaching debut, thrust into this position after former Celtics coach Ime Udoka – the favorite for this award as recently as September – was suspended for the 2022-23 season.

It took some time before Mazzulla was even listed by oddsmakers for this race, finally opening at 12/1 at BetMGM. It took just a month into the season for Mazzulla to seize the top spot in this market, and he’s been the clear favorite ever since as the Celtics (26-12) boast the NBA’s best record a year after reaching the NBA Finals.

What looked like a foregone conclusion in December is far less certain in January, though, amid Boston’s struggles and a strong push from some of the league’s other top coaches. Here are the latest odds to win NBA Coach of the Year and a few other candidates worth a look:

2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year betting odds (as of Jan. 5)

Coach Odds Joe Mazzulla +260 Jacque Vaughn +280 Willie Green +350 Taylor Jenkins +600 Michael Malone +800 JB Bickerstaff +850 Rick Carlisle +900 Mike Brown +900 Will Hardy +1300 Mike Budenholzer +1300 Tyronn Lue +2200 Tom Thibodeau +3500 Jason Kidd +3500 Doc Rivers +3500 Chauncey Billups +3500 Erik Spoelstra +5000 Nate McMillan +6000 Nick Nurse +6000 Monty Williams +6000 Mark Daigneault +6000 Steve Kerr +8000 Jamahl Mosley +8000 Chris Finch +8000 Wes Unseld Jr. +10000 Darvin Ham +10000 Billy Donovan +10000 Steve Clifford +15000 Gregg Popovich +15000 Stephen Silas +20000 Dwane Casey +25000

Jacque Vaughn, Nets (+280, via DraftKings)

If you like Mazzulla’s case atop the oddsboard, you’ll love the case for Vaughn, who has pulled off a similarly remarkable feat after starting the season as an assistant coach.

For as messy as the Celtics’ offseason was, the Nets were the epitome of dysfunction for months on end – starting with Kevin Durant’s trade demands and ultimatums over the summer and crescendoing with Kyrie Irving’s suspension for posting a link to an antisemetic film on social media. It was, in a word, a circus.

So it’s downright incredible what Vaughn has done in his two months at the helm, guiding Brooklyn from a 2-5 record when it fired Steve Nash to a 25-13 record entering Thursday – just a game back of the Celtics for the best record in the league. That comes on the heels of a 12-game winning streak, which was the longest by any team this season.

Obviously, nobody is expecting this team to maintain its torrid pace as of late, but the Nets own a .742 win percentage in 31 games under Vaughn. If that keeps up, this would be a 58-win team by season’s end and make Vaughn a tough candidate to beat in this market.

Michael Malone, Nuggets (+800 via DraftKings)

Is this the year that Malone finally gets some credit for the job he’s done in Denver? After a five-year playoff drought following George Karl’s firing in 2013, the Nuggets have made the postseason in four straight years and are poised to extend that run once again.

That’s come despite Denver’s rotation constantly shuffling throughout the first half of the season, as has been the case in recent years for this group. Nikola Jokic (three), Jamal Murray (seven), Aaron Gordon (five) and Michael Porter (14) have all missed multiple games this season, but the Nuggets have powered through with a 24-13 record – tied for the fourth-best mark in the league.

Malone’s candidacy in this market will probably come down to whether the Nuggets finish the season atop the Western Conference, where they sit as of Thursday. This award often goes to the coach with the best record, or the one who leads their team to the most unexpected success. If Malone can helm a surprising No. 1 seed, he’ll have a compelling case to win it.

Will Hardy, Jazz (+1300 via DraftKings)

Remember when the Jazz were the hottest story in the league and even owned the best record in the West as recently as late November? They’ve since lost 14 of 21 games amid a five-game losing streak entering Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean we should write off Hardy entirely in this market.

Utah is still narrowly in the West’s playoff field and owns the 13th-best net rating (+0.9) in the league, ranking seventh in the conference. That’s a far cry from what oddsmakers expected entering the year, when the Jazz were consensus bottom-feeders in every futures market and considered by many to be the worst team in the league.

That certainly isn’t the case under Hardy’s leadership, and it’s clear that this team has taken cues from its young head coach – including career resurgences from Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and others. Hardy has some work to do to climb back up in this market, but at this price, he’s worth the wager.

