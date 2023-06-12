I believe the NBA season will end on Monday night, so I have a final pair of Heat vs. Nuggets player prop predictions to share for Game 5.

A big reason the Nuggets are dominating this series is Jamal Murray’s ascension and Jimmy Butler’s collapse.

I’m betting directly into this idea in Game 5.

Odds via FanDuel.

Heat vs. Nuggets prop: Jamal Murray over 8.5 assists (+100)

Jamal Murray’s taken a huge step forward as a playmaker in these NBA Finals. He’s posted double-digit assists in each of the first four games of these NBA Finals, the first player ever to do so.

Murray is doing two things correctly from a playmaking standpoint.

First, Murray has become the primary ball-handler in the pick-and-roll set with Nikola Jokic. The pair have run the set nearly 20 times per game during this postseason run, and it’s only become more effective with time.

During these NBA playoffs, Murray has dished out 21 assists to Jokic alone, mostly out of the pick-and-roll. That means that in an average game, Murray is good for five assists out of one set to a two-time MVP.

That gives Murray a very high assist floor.

The second thing Murray is doing right is driving and kicking to Denver’s perimeter shooters. Michael Porter Jr., Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jeff Green are averaging a combined 6.6 3-point attempts per game off Murray passes.

If the Nuggets’ role players make their shots, Murray is bound to rack up assist numbers.

And that gives Murry a very high assist ceiling.

It’s a deadly playmaking combination for Murray, and I expect him to rack up double-digit assists in every game for as long as this series goes. That might only be one more game, so hammer his assist prop in Game 5, as we won’t get another chance.

» READ MORE: Bad beats: Three bad betting moments from the past week includes a missed NBA Finals halftime over

Heat vs. Nuggets prop: Jimmy Butler under 27.5 points (-118)

Jimmy Butler is not at 100%.

Since he tweaked his ankle in Game 1 of the second round against the Knicks, Butler has stayed under 27.5 points in 11 of 15 games, averaging only 23.9 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field.

Butler is clearly not himself. I reckon the injury has something to do with it, but you could also argue he’s tired after carrying the Heat to the NBA Finals.

Either way, I’m willing to fade this version of Butler for the remainder of the NBA Finals (again, it could be one more game, so get your bets in now).

It’s also worth mentioning Denver has defended Butler to perfection. The Nuggets have kept Butler out of the paint, off the free-throw line and have forced him to pass out of most of his drives.

Butler won’t have a good time if he can’t drive or draw fouls. Mike Malone knew this and put in the proper adjustments.

I’d pencil Jimmy in for around 20 points on Monday night, ending this dramatic postseason run with a whimper.

» READ MORE: Phillies begin western road trip with a toss-up game vs. Diamondbacks

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.