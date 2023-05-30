We’re all over the Nuggets in NBA Finals matchup vs. Heat

After a seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series, it’s time for our NBA Finals predictions and preview, and we know exactly how we’re betting this series.

Nobody expected the Heat to be here. However, the Nuggets haven’t gotten the credit they deserve. Despite having the West’s best record and a two-time MVP, there were other more enticing teams to discuss out of the West.

We should give all the credit to the Nuggets now, and back that up with hard-earned cash.

2023 NBA Finals Predictions: Series odds

Series moneyline: Heat (+330) vs. Nuggets (-480)

Series spread: Heat +1.5 (+134) vs. Nuggets -1.5 (-164)

2023 NBA Finals Predictions: Best bet

I’m all in on the Nuggets. This is a perfect storm for Denver, and I don’t see the Heat being remotely competitive in the NBA Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals looked exhausting. Seven games of brutal, grinding, physical, defensive-minded basketball culminated in injuries and an ugly Heat victory.

Game 7s are already not favorable to winners in the following series…

And now the Heat have to play in the Finals after an especially challenging series on a monster rest disadvantage, as Denver cruised past L.A. and hasn’t played since May 22.

Moreover, the Heat will play the first two games at Mile High altitude. The Nuggets are undefeated at home during this playoff run, and you bet the altitude has something to do with that.

This is a disastrous situational spot for Miami.

But the on-court matchup isn’t any better. While the Heat have the second-best Net Rating during these playoffs, their +4.6 is considerably short of the first-place Nuggets’ +8.0.

That’s how dominant Denver has been. And I don’t expect Denver to slow down.

The Heat have one competent big man in Bam Adebayo, and he’s been roasted by Nikola Jokic in past matchups. If the Heat can’t remotely slow down Jokic, the Nuggets will continue scoring over 120 points per 100 possessions.

The Heat did one thing well on defense during the regular season: force turnovers. They finished fifth in the NBA in opposing turnovers per game.

And that was the main reason I liked the Heat against the Celtics. The Celtics are a shaky ball-handling team, and the Heat took full advantage.

Unfortunately for Miami, the Nuggets lead all playoff teams in turnovers per game (11.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27). This team takes care of the rock and will circumvent the Heat ball pressure or zone defense.

The Heat put together a valiant offensive effort against Boston, but they didn’t do it without some luck…

I’m unsure if the Heat will replicate that performance in the NBA Finals. And even if they do, they still might fall short.

Finally, Mike Malone is not Joe Mazzulla. The Heat had a monster coaching advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that pronounced edge has been slimmed to a meager one.

Denver has won nine of the past 10 matchups with the Heat, going 9-1 against the spread. The Heat do not match up with the Nuggets well and are in the worst possible situation.

I recommend betting the Nuggets every which way FanDuel allows you to, including ATS in Game 1.

2023 NBA Finals Predictions: Picks

Series Spread: Denver Nuggets -1.5 Games (-164) Alternate Series Spread: Denver Nuggets -2.5 Games (+118) NBA Finals Correct Score: Denver Nuggets 4-0 (+450) Game 1: Denver Nuggets -9 (-106) | Play to -9.5 (-110)

