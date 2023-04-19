Want to try to make some money betting NBA playoff games in a slightly nontraditional fashion? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Rather than try to beat what are super-sharp point spread and Over/Under lines in Wednesday’s NBA playoffs tripleheader, we’re taking a different wagering approach.

That approach: A trio of two-team NBA same game parlay predictions — one each for Lakers-Grizzlies, Heat-Bucks and Timberwolves-Nuggets.

And because all feature plus-money odds, all have juicy potential payouts.

Odds updated as of 6 p.m. ET on April 18.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies prop: Desmond Bane made 3-pointers + Anthony Davis total assists

Bane odds/prediction: 2.5 made 3-pointers, Over -157 Davis odds/prediction: 2.5 assists, Over -119 Same game parlay odds: +205 (Caesars Sportsbook)

With Ja Morant nursing a left wrist injury suffered in Sunday’s Game 1 loss to the Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies are in deep trouble as they look to even their best-of-7 first-round series.

Morant is officially questionable for Game 2, but even if he does suit up, there’s no guarantee he’ll be effective — or last the entire game.

Either way, Morant will have to lean heavily on his teammates to pick up some slack. One of those teammates is Bane, who drained a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 22 points in Game 1.

Bane has dropped at least three triples in two straight games, three of his last four and eight of his last 12. His 3-point makes in his last eight home games: 3, 5, 2, 3, 5, 3, 1, 3.

So the Grizzlies’ 24-year-old shooting guard is a solid bet to sink at least three 3-pointers in Game 2. But Davis seems like even more of a lock to dish out at least three assists — because he did it in Game 1 and each of his preceding five games.

That six-game streak is part of a 19-game stretch in which the Lakers’ second-leading scorer and leading rebounder has beaten this 2.5 assists prop 14 times. Included is a 112-103 home win over Memphis on March 7, when Davis supplemented his 30 points and 22 rebounds with — you guessed it — three assists.

Grab the 2-to-1 odds on this same game parlay at Caesars Sportsbook and root hard for the No. 3: at least three 3-pointers from Bane and at least three assists from Davis.

Heat vs. Bucks prop: Jimmy Butler total points scored + Giannis Antetokounmpo total rebounds

Butler odds/prediction: 25 or more points, -210 Antetokounmpo odds/prediction: 11.5 rebounds, Under -122 Same game parlay odds: +158 (FanDuel)

Butler had a lackluster 21-point effort in his team’s first play-in game against Atlanta, which Miami lost at home. Since then? Playoff Jimmy Butler has shown up.

Butler went for 31 points in the Heat’s play-in elimination-game victory over Chicago, then dropped 35 on the Bucks in Sunday’s shocking 130-117 upset victory in Game 1.

The veteran forward has cleared the 25-point threshold in six of his last 10 games, averaging 26.4 points per contest.

Also, Butler surpassed 25 points in more than half playoff games last spring (nine of 17). In fact, in his last three postseason contests — two against Boston, one against Milwaukee — Butler has poured in 47, 35 and 35 points.

Butler’s scoring average in his last eight road playoff contests: 29.6 — and that includes 8- and 6-point clunkers in Games 3 and 4 of last year’s Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.

So we’ll play Butler to score at least 25 points and pair that prop with Antetokounmpo, taking the Under on his rebounds prop.

The Greek Freak was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a back bruise that he sustained after a hard fall to the court. Antetokounmpo, who played less than 11 minutes in Game 1, likely will give it a go in Game 2 after receiving round-the-clock treatment.

However, back injuries are dicey, and there’s no telling how long he’ll hold up. Even if Antetokounmpo does play regular minutes, he’s likely to hang around the perimeter and mid-range area while avoiding low-post contact as much as possible.

And on the defense end, he almost certainly will leave the dirty work — cleaning the glass — to teammates like Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. With that redistribution of rebounding chores, Giannis should finish well below 11 boards.

If that happens and Butler nets at least 25 points, we’ll score a nice plus-money same game parlay payout at FanDuel.

» READ MORE: NFL Draft props: Sportsbooks offer multiple ways to attack upcoming draft

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets prop: Mike Conley total assists + Nikola Jokic total points

Conley odds/prediction: 5.5 assists, Under -119 Jokic odds/prediction: 22.5 points, Over -111 Same game parlay odds: +245 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The positive involving Conley in Minnesota’s blowout loss to Denver in Game 1: The veteran point guard didn’t have any turnovers in 25 minutes of action.

The negative: He only had eight points and three assists.

Obviously, it’s difficult to compile a boatload of dimes when your team only scores 80 points. Still, Conley has fallen short of six assists in three straight games and eight of his last 11. His average assist total over those 11 games: 4.1.

Conley did top five assists in 47 of his 67 regular-season games. However, he’s done so in just 12 of his 25 games since being traded from Utah to Minnesota (including Sunday’s Game 1). Also, among Conley’s lowest assist games this season (four assists or fewer), 12 of 16 have come in a TWolves uniform.

So there’s some solid value on Conley’s Game 2 assist prop, especially with it priced at a near pick-em.

As for throwing Jokic’s points prop into this same-game parlay wager, the logic is simple: The two-time reigning NBA MVP had below-average points (13) and assists (six) numbers in Game 1.

Given Jokic’s otherworldly talent, there’s an excellent chance we’ll see a massive spike in one of those categories Wednesday night. And we’re betting it’s his point total — in part because Jokic is overdue for a breakout scoring game after netting a total of just 33 points in three contests this month.

Prior to that? Jokic had topped 22 points in eight of nine games (while landing right on 22 in the ninth). He also scored 20, 24 and 31 points in three regular-season games against the TWolves.

If The Joker can fill the bucket to the tune of 23-plus points while Conley once again falls short on his assist prop while, we’ll cash a juicy plus-money winner on this same game parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.