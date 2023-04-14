NBA playoff series predictions: Back Lakers, Cavaliers in Round 1

For as exciting and unpredictable as the NBA play-in tournament has been, the real fun starts on Saturday, when the first round of this year’s postseason finally tips off.

While most of the eight first-round series are priced as runaway affairs, there are so many ways to bet each series — from series spreads to total games bets to individual stat leaders. No matter how you expect a series to turn out, there’s a way to bet it.

So, with that said, here are a few of our favorite wagers at BetMGM ahead of Saturday’s series openers:

Cavaliers -1.5 series wins (+105) vs. Knicks

While many view this No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup as the most competitive series of the first round, I can’t help but feel like the market is dramatically undervaluing the Cavaliers — as has been the case for the better part of two seasons.

Cleveland boasted the second-best net rating (+6.7) of any team in the regular season while also pacing the league in defensive rating (109.9). That’s largely thanks to the elite interior duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who have the size to frustrate teams down low and the athleticism to keep up with smaller lineups.

On the other end, All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG) and Darius Garland (21.6) were one of just seven duos to rank among the top 30 qualified players in scoring. Mitchell in particular dazzled this year with MVP-level production, and he’s already proven himself in the postseason with historic scoring displays from his days in Utah.

With a clear go-to scorer and elite complementary talent around him, this team is clearly built to succeed in the postseason. Conversely, the Knicks feel like a poor man’s version of that same ideal even before factoring in the nagging injury to Julius Randle (ankle), who won’t be 100 percent for this series if he’s even available by Game 1. I just don’t see this one lasting more than six games, if that.

Clippers +2.5 series wins (-125) vs. Suns

I was incredibly high on the Clippers a few weeks ago, when they were dealing anywhere from 10/1 to 12/1 after Kawhi Leonard’s return to All-NBA form. Then Paul George (knee) missed the final few weeks of the season, and Clippers drew the worst possible matchup against the underseeded Suns.

Still, I’m not ready to write this group off entirely. Yes, missing George for a few games, if not the whole series, is a critical blow for L.A. But are we really this sold that Phoenix — which famously collapsed multiple times in last year’s postseason — will just waltz to a 4-1 series win, as this price suggests?

Leonard has almost single-handedly led a team to the Finals before, and his two-way dominance should carry his side to at least one win in the first four games of this series. If George can make it back by then, the Clippers will be a tough out and could even be a sneaky bet to win this series outright (+375).

Lakers to win series (+115) vs. Grizzlies

It feels wrong to back the Lakers, who are almost always overvalued in the betting market because of the public’s fascination with the purple and gold. I figured that’d be the case here, too, so I was surprised to see L.A. dealing as an outright underdog.

Are we sure that’s the right price here? Since acquiring the trio of D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley — all of whom have played at least 23.9 minutes per game — the Lakers have posted the second-best record in the league (19-8) with the second-best defensive rating (110.8), and it’s won seven of its last eight games since LeBron James returned to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies haven’t looked right since Ja Morant returned from suspension, and the season-ending injuries to Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) will loom large against the Lakers’ supersized lineup. There are just too many things working against Memphis in the spot to lay the juice against arguably the hottest team in the league.

