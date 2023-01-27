Five games are on the NBA slate Friday night, including a double-header on NBATV that consists of Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves and Raptors vs. Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are also in action, and there’s an all-Florida matchup between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Here are our three best bets for Friday night’s NBA action.

Memphis vs. Minnesota best bet: Grizzlies -2.5 over Timberwolves (-115)

Pay attention to the injury report ahead of this one. Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable. The Timberwolves are already without Karl-Anthony Towns, and if Gobert does indeed sit this one out, Minnesota will have a tough time protecting the rim against a Grizzlies team that thrives on getting to the basket.

Even if Gobert does play, it’s fair to wonder if the groin injury will be bothering him. He did play the last two games, however. Memphis, meanwhile, has last four straight games and will be looking to bounce back from an emotional loss at Golden State Wednesday night with a much-needed win Friday in Minneapolis.

Orlando vs. Miami best bet: Magic F Paolo Banchero o1.5 three-pointers made vs. Heat (+115)

This one is pretty simple: you’re getting plus-money on a player to hit his average. Banchero is shooting more threes in the month of January than he has at any time this season. Over the last two games, the rookie is 5-for-11 from three-point range.

Miami is 25th in the league in three-point defense. Assume Banchero will be confidently letting it fly Friday night.

Milwaukee vs. Indiana best bet: Bucks -4.5 first half over Pacers (-110)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play, and that’s all we needed to hear. The Pacers are reeling. They have one win in their last nine games. They are missing star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has won four of five. With Antetokounmpo back from a knee injury, expect the Bucks, who are 6-1 with Antetokounmpo in the lineup in January, to keep it rolling. Bet on the Bucks to jump out to a big lead and cruise.

