The Thursday night NBA slate brings us six games, including the usual TNT double-header.

This week’s early game looked like a big one on the schedule a week ago, and it still is, though Kevin Durant being sidelined took a bit of shine off the Celtics-Nets matchup.

The late TNT game features LeBron James’ Lakers vs. Luka Dončić's Mavericks. There’s also an Eastern Conference showdown of Bucks @ Heat on the schedule, and the Philadelphia 76ers look to keep rolling at home vs. the Thunder.

Here are our best bets for Thursday night’s NBA action.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Subject to change.

Sixers vs. Thunder best bet: Sixers -9.5 (-110)

The Sixers waltzed their way through a Tuesday night 31-point win over the beat-up Detroit Pistons. Now, they get a Thunder team with the third-worst record in the NBA.

The Sixers have won five of six and are 13-3 in their last 16. Of those 13 wins, eight have been by double digits. Philadelphia is 11-5 ATS in that 16-game stretch, and 5-1 over the last six games. Further, they’re 15-3 ATS in their last 18 home games.

This line was at -10 earlier Thursday and dipped to -9.5 around noon. Bet on the Sixers to win another game by 10 or more.

Raptors vs. Hornets best bet: Gary Trent Jr. to make 3+ threes (-130)

Trent Jr. has not been shy of late. Over the last six games, the 6-5 shooting guard has taken 9.16 three-pointers per game, much higher than his season average of 7.1 attempts. He’s shooting 40% over that stretch, too, higher than his 36.7% shooting average.

Charlotte is not a good defensive team. The Hornets rank 27th in defensive rating and allow opponents to connect on 36.1% of their three-point attempts. Over their last three, the Hornets have allowed 41% of shots from deep to fall.

Trent is a high-volume shooter who hits this number on a pretty regular basis.

Celtics vs. Nets best bet: Jayson Tatum to score 25+, Celtics to win (-101)

This one was circled for a while. The top two teams in the Eastern Conference doing battle. The Nets have been surging.

But Durant’s injury — a sprained MCL — has the Brooklyn star sidelined.

Tatum, meanwhile, is a point-scoring machine. He’s fourth in the league in scoring and has scored 25 or more points in 13 consecutive games, hitting that number in all but six of his 40 games played this season (85%).

The Celtics beat Brooklyn on the road in early December by 11. That was with Durant (but without Ben Simmons). Boston, a three-point favorite, should be able to do it again without Durant on Thursday night. Take the near-even money for this pretty likely occurrence.

Like all of these together? A parlay would pay +573.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.