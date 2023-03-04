We’ve finally reached the first weekend in March, which means we’re just over five weeks away from the start of the NBA playoffs. And every game to that point holds a little extra weight as it relates to postseason seeding.

The Bucks are locked into a tense battle with the Celtics for the top seed in the East and face stiff competition on Saturday against the 76ers, who sit just a few games back of both teams in the standings. Meanwhile, some teams — like the Spurs and Rockets — are embroiled in a less noble but similarly fierce race to the bottom in hopes of securing the top pick in the draft.

Here is how we’re betting those two matchups, which are among our favorite bets on the board ahead of Saturday’s six-game slate:

NBA Saturday odds, lines, picks (via FanDuel)

Spurs -2.5 vs. Rockets Bucks -5.5 vs. 76ers

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction and Analysis (8 p.m. ET)

Devin Vassell is back, and all is right with the Spurs after their first pair of back-to-back victories since mid-December. Yes, you read that correctly.

That’s how bad San Antonio was without its prized third-year guard, who was the team’s second-leading scorer (19.4 PPG) before his final game in Jan. 2 and returned with 18 points in Thursday’s 11-point win over the Pacers. That marked the team’s second win overall of any kind in over six weeks, but it’s a clear trend after the team’s 8-point win in Utah two days prior.

On the other side, the Rockets have handed the keys to their resident tank commanders amid an active 11-game losing streak, during which they’ve been outscored by 16.8 points per game. With the likes of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. hoisting ill-advised shots all game long for Houston, this should spell another W for the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Rockets pick

Spurs -2.5 (FanDuel)

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Analysis (8:30 p.m. ET)

It’s hard to bet against a team that’s won 16 straight games by an average of 13 points. And we won’t be the ones to do that here.

Milwaukee has been virtually unstoppable over the last month, ranking first in net rating (plus-12.0) and defensive rating (105.8) amid the longest win streak by any team this season. It’s no coincidence that this 16-game run has coincided with the return of Khris Middleton, who has scored in double figures in nine straight games and should be in action for Saturday’s tilt after resting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were hot heading into the All-Star break but have since lost three of their last four games, and James Harden’s poor shooting as of late certainly hasn’t helped. I don’t see Philly breaking that spell on the road against the hottest team in the league.

Bucks vs. 76ers pick

Bucks -5.5 (FanDuel)

