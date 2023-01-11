The NBA schedule brings us eight games for Wednesday night’s slate, including an ESPN doubleheader: Bucks at Hawks and Suns at Nuggets.

There’s also another marquee matchup: the Pelicans are in Boston for a 7:30 start.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite prop bets at BetMGM for the Wednesday night NBA action.

Pelicans vs. Celtics prop: C.J. McCollum o3.5 three-pointers (+135)

We hit a similar one last night with Jordan Clarkson (o2.5, +118), who poured in five triples in Utah’s win over Cleveland.

Here’s why we like McCollum to make at least four: the star guard has taken at least 21 shots over the last three games with Zion Williamson out of the lineup and has hit at least four threes in four straight. Go back 12 games and McCollum has hit this number in eight of them.

Sure, Boston boasts one of the best defense in the NBA, but the Pelicans, who are 9.5-point dogs, will be relying on McCollum to shoot and score in bunches to keep it close. Take advantage of the +135 juice and let it fly.

Bucks vs. Hawks prop: John Collins o1.5 blocks (+160)

This one is pretty simple: you’re getting +160 juice for something that has happened four times in a row. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but Collins has recorded two or more blocks in all of Atlanta’s last four. His block average per 36 minutes is at 1.7. And in four games in January, Collins has played 37 minutes.

He’ll be on the floor a lot again Wednesday night vs. Milwaukee.

The Bucks have 4.5 of their shots blocked per game. Count on Collins to get two Wednesday night.

Pacers vs. Knicks prop: Tyrese Haliburton to record a double-double (-110)

Haliburton is what makes the Indiana offense go. He averages 20.3 points and 10.3 assists per night, meaning most nights out he’s going to record a double-double.

Haliburton is averaging 11 assists per game over his last five. He recorded a 15-point, 10-assist game when these teams last met in mid-December.

The Knicks rank 11th in the NBA in opponent assists allowed with 24.6 per game. Haliburton is the primary ball-handler and mover on the Pacers. Look for him to create plenty of offense Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

