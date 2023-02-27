It’s a light Monday on the NBA calendar, but there are a few marquee Eastern Conference matchups. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet in Philly, and the Boston Celtics are in New York to play the Knicks.

Which players are in for big nights? Here are our four favorite prop plays for Monday night’s NBA action.

Odds as of 1 p.m. Monday. Subject to change.

Heat vs. 76ers prop: Tobias Harris 2+ made three-pointers (-135)

Harris is having one of the best shooting stretches of his 2022-23 season. He’s hit at least three triples in three consecutive games and is 10-for-16 from beyond the arc during that stretch.

Miami is in the bottom half of the NBA (21st) in three-point defense. Count on Harris to connect on a few from outside. If you like him to hit at least three of them once again, you’ll be getting +240, which is pretty enticing.

Heat vs. 76ers prop: Bam Adebayo o8.5 rebounds (+102)

This one is pretty simple. Adebayo has a season average of 9.9 rebounds per game and we’re getting better than even money for him to finish with just nine rebounds Monday night, a number he’s hit in six of 10 games during the month of February.

Celtics vs. Knicks prop: Quentin Grimes 2+ made three-pointers (+100)

Grimes averages 10 points per game, but hasn’t hit double figures in seven straight contests. He is, however, still getting looks, and is in the Knicks’ starting lineup.

Over the last four games, Grimes has launched 19 attempts from three-point range, connecting on eight of them. He went 3-for-7 from deep during Saturday’s win over New Orleans and has connected on at least two triples in five of 10 February games.

Call it a coin flip, and you’re not giving up any juice to do it.

Magic vs. Pelicans prop: Brandon Ingram to score 25+ points and Pelicans to win (+146)

Ingram has been on a roll in February now that he’s back and healthy. And with the Pelicans still missing Zion Williamson, Ingram has needed to take on a larger scoring role for a team in the thick of a race for a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

New Orleans is a four-point home favorite in a game it can’t really afford to lose. Ingram, meanwhile, has gone for 25 or more in seven of his eight games this month. Count on that to continue, and for the Pels to grab a much needed win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.