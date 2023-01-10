So, college football season is over, and there are only a few weeks of NFL action remaining. For some people, that means basketball season is just getting going. For others? We’re in the thick of the season, and the jockeying for playoff seeding is heating up.

Tuesday night brings a seven-game NBA slate, including a TNT doubleheader of Thunder at Heat and Suns at Warriors ... which means there’s a whole lot of action to bet on.

Looking for some non-spread wagers? Here are a few of our favorite NBA prop bets at FanDuel for Tuesday night.

Odds and props as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Subject to change.

Sixers vs. Pistons prop: Killian Hayes to score 15+ points (-120)

The Pistons are banged up, and right now that means Hayes has the ball in his hands a lot. Over the last three games, Hayes has attempted 17, 14 and 12 shots and is averaging 17.6 points while playing 35 minutes per game.

These teams played Sunday in Detroit, and Hayes had a big game: 26 points, six assists, four rebounds. He shot 4 of 8 from three-point range and was 7 of 9 inside the arc. Expect Hayes to continue being a high-volume shooter for Detroit Tuesday night in Philadelphia. An easy Sixers win is expected, and Hayes should post another 15-point game.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz prop: Jordan Clarkson o2.5 threes (+118)

Clarkson, consistently one of the best bench scorers in the league over the last few seasons, has never seen this much playing time. The veteran guard is playing 32.5 minutes per game for a Jazz team that started fast and is now regressing to the mean.

Clarkson attempts more than 16 shots per game, 7.5 of which come from three-point range, where he’s a 35.6% shooter.

Cleveland enters Tuesday night with the second-worst three-point defense by percentage (37%) and it’s worse on the road (39.5%). Bet on Clarkson to make at least three from deep.

Thunder vs. Heat prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o40.5 pts+reb+ast (-115)

The Thunder aren’t winning a whole lot of games, but the 2022-23 season has been about the continued breakout of Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 30.9 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander has gone for 30-plus in each of his last three games and averages 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on the season.

He has topped this prop in eight of his last 11 games and went for 27-8-7 against a tough Miami defense in mid-December. Expect SGA’s high-volume trend to continue on national TV Tuesday night.

