Just four games are on the NBA schedule Tuesday night, but there are a few marquee matchups.

The TNT double-header opens with the Toronto Raptors visiting the Milwaukee Bucks, who may or may not be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed three straight games with a knee injury. Then comes the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Los Angeles Clippers.

Off of national television, the Brooklyn Nets visit the San Antonio Spurs and Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the surging Denver Nuggets.

Here are three prop bets we like for Tuesday night’s action.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Subject to change.

Sixers vs. Clippers prop: James Harden o37.5 pts+reb+ast (-118)

Harden is on a roll, playing some of his best basketball in a 76ers uniform. The Sixers have won four of their last five games and six of eight since the calendar turned to 2023. And Harden has been on a tear, smashing this prop number in each of the last five games.

His assists average over that stretch: 13. He had consecutive triple-doubles against the hapless Pistons, and in back-to-back games on the road vs. Utah and the Lakers, Harden’s stat lines were: 31-11-6 and 24-13-7, respectively. The Sixers needed all of those, too, winning each game by a point.

The Clippers, of course, are a much better defensive team than the Sixers have faced in their recent run of games, so it makes sense to see this number where it is. Still, Harden’s average over the last five games in this prop is at 43.6. And his season average overall is 40.

While the Clippers do excel in the half court defensively, they are more vulnerable in transition. Count on Harden to make his mark off of turnovers and stay on a streak of stuffing the stat sheet.

» READ MORE: NBA Coach of the Year odds, predictions: Celtics’ Mazzulla, Nets’ Vaughn pace crowded field

Nets vs. Spurs prop: Kyrie Irving o5.5 assists (+100)

Like the Harden bet, this one is all about recency bias. Irving has had six assists in each of his last four games and had eight in the game before that stretch. That’s 32 assists over his last five, good for an average of 6.4 per game.

The ball will be in Irving’s hands a lot again Tuesday as the Nets continue to play without Kevin Durant. Irving has not shot the ball well in his last two outings. Don’t expect that trend to continue, but if it does, and even if it doesn’t, expect Irving to be a facilitator and find shots for Nets shooters.

Take the even money and run.

» READ MORE: NBA championship odds: 76ers still a relative long shot to win the title

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets prop: Jamal Murray to score 20+ points (+100)

Does anyone want to play the Denver Nuggets right now? The Nuggets have won six straight and 16 of their last 19. Murray did not play in three games over that stretch, all during back-to-backs as the Nuggets continue to manage his left knee.

But over Murray’s last 16 games, the Denver point guard has averaged 19.8 points. Murray is also enjoying his best shooting month of the season in January. He’s shooting 47.7% on both overall shots from the field and also from three-point range. He dropped a season-high 34 points on the Lakers last Monday and then scored 24 in a 12-point win over the Clippers Friday.

Murray has gone for 20 or more points just 16 times in 36 games, but his recent stretch of shooting makes this one a decent play at even money for Tuesday night.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.