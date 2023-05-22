The Lakers have their backs to the wall and need someone to step up -- at least that’s the thought in my mind as I dive into my favorite Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4 prediction.

The Lakers wouldn’t be in the Western Conference Finals if it weren’t for big performances from role players.

No Laker embodies that statement more than Austin Reaves.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Best Prop Bet No. 1

Austin Reaves over 26.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

If you’re a diehard college hoops fan, you know who Austin Reaves is. He was an All-Big 12 guard at Oklahoma in 2021, averaging over 18 points per game and leading the Sooners to a first-round NCAA Tournament victory.

If you’re not a diehard college hoops fan (or big-time Lakers fan), you’ve probably only become aware of Reaves’ existence in recent months.

Reaves is legit good. He’s broken out as a big-time role player with his spot-up shooting, crafty ball-handling and high-level decision-making – three traits he showed in spades at Oklahoma.

The former two-way player is now the starting shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. He’s earned this position and has brought much-needed production in his elevated role.

Reaves averaged 18/6/3 over his final 20 regular-season games. Those numbers have jumped to 17/5/5 during the playoffs, and he’s recorded 20+ points in seven of his 15 playoff games (all starts).

Reaves is also a reliable defender with a high motor.

Overall, Reaves has the highest net rating of any Laker during this playoff run (+6.7).

As a result, Reaves has crushed every prop available. He’s cashed over 26.5 PRA in six straight games and nine of 15 during the playoffs, averaging over 30 PRA since Game 5 of the second round.

Reaves uses his large frame to out-rebound guards and smaller wings, plays solid on-ball and off-ball defense, can handle the rock and has shot 42% from 3 during this playoff run. He’s been valuable in every area of the game, and the Lakers need every last ounce of Reaves to stay alive in this series.

Our Action Labs Player Props Tool projects Reaves for 27.4 PRA on Monday night, providing us with value over the line currently posted at BetMGM.

That said, I expect an even-larger performance from the young breakout star. He should easily cruise over this PRA line, again showing up as the Lakers’ most important role player during their most important game.

