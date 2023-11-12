Best player prop bets to target for Pacers vs 76ers Sunday

Sunday’s meeting between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers is the first time these teams will clash this season. But it won’t be the last, as a rematch will take place Tuesday once again in Philadelphia.

Both teams are playing well this season. If anything, these teams have played beyond expectations. Philadelphia lead the Eastern Conference at 7-1 while Indiana are 6-3 on the year.

Pacers vs 76ers: Best player props

Tyrese Maxey 4+ threes made (+185)

Tyrese Maxey will have an interesting matchup being pitted against Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers ascending superstar is 6′ 5″ while Maxey is just 6′ 2″. That said, the Pacers defense ranks towards the bottom in opponents shooting percentage and points per game.

But this pick is more based off Maxey’s volume than anything. We’ve seen Maxey’s three point shooting volume increase to a career high 7.6 attempts per game. He’s averaging three makes a game, but his percentage is admittedly down somewhat.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. being involved in a car accident Saturday, we’ll likely see Maxey continue to increase his three point shot attempts, as Oubre’s 16.3 points per game will be missed. If you want to wager Maxey making 3+ threes instead, those odds are -145.

Joel Embiid 30+ points (-220)

It’s mind boggling that a prop such as Embiid scoring over 30 points is worth just a -220 price. But Embiid getting 35+ points has odds of +115. Despite Embiid averaging 31.9 points per game on the year, he’s gone over 35 points just twice.

In comparison, he’s scored 30 or more four times. Embiid will need more touches and be asked to do more as well without Oubre’s services. Volume and health haven’t been issues for Embiid this year, as he’s averaging a career high 21.3 field goal attempts per game.

Although Embiid isn’t a traditional back to the basket big, he could take advantage of Indiana allowing the most points per game in the paint this season (61.1). Philadelphia is also 5-0 at home this year, which could help both Embiid and Maxey’s cases.

Tyrese Haliburton 10+ assists (-220)

Another prop bet that doesn’t have the greatest odds on its own is over ten assists for Haliburton. Similarly to how it was mind boggling to see Embiid’s price for 30+ points, it might be even crazier for me to see these odds for an assist tally that high.

But considering he’s averaging 11.6 assists per game while still dishing out 23.6 points for game, perhaps there’s a reason the odds to this prop are what they are. At this point, Haliburton is the best playmaker in the association by a good distance.

There’s been just one game this year where Haliburton has less than ten assists. The biggest test for him will be how he does against an elite opponent, as the 76ers will present themselves as one of the few top-tier teams they’ve played this season.

Odds for a parlay with these three prop bets on FanDuel come out to +473.

