Bet the Celtics to cover as major home favorites vs Pacers in Game 1

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off Tuesday with the Celtics being ten point favorites over the Pacers. I think the Pacers can sneak a win this series, but the Celtics are the far superior team. Look for that superiority to be on display Tuesday as I have them covering ten points on DraftKings (-110).

Pacers vs Celtics odds

Spread Moneyline Total Spread Pacers: +10 (-110) Moneyline Pacers: +330 Total O221 (-110) Spread Celtics: +10 (-110) Moneyline Celtics: -425 Total U221 (-110)

Pacers vs Celtics analysis

These teams faced off five times this season, but they haven’t battled since the end of January. The Celtics won three of those five games. Both teams have changed a lot for the better since then.

I’ll be interested to see how strong each team comes out. The Celtics won their first two series in five games and haven’t been tightly contested during either series. The Pacers have won their series in six and seven games, respectively, and haven’t had as much rest time.

As dangerous as the Celtics are offensively, their defense gives them the biggest edge over the Pacers in my mind. There’s no weak link in Boston’s perimeter defense amongst their starting unit. They switch incredibly well and are athletic enough to stay on their man.

If there’s a way the Pacers can attack Boston in Game 1, it’ll be in the paint. Kristaps Porzingis is still out, leaving a gaping hole in the paint for the likes of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner to take advantage. Indiana led the NBA in points per game in the paint this season.

Look for Indiana to attack the paint with their bigs and get Tyrese Haliburton established quickly. The Pacers can’t win if he’s not playing at a superstar level. He was great most of the second round after a poor first round, but Boston’s defense is a step up from the Knicks.

Offensively for Boston, I’ll be monitoring how involved Jayson Tatum is in the offense. His numbers in the first round were lesser than you’d expect as he didn’t need to go into takeover mode often. He upped his scoring in the second round but shot poorly from deep.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Haliburton’s three point prop among best bets for ECF between Pacers and Celtics

Pacers vs Celtics predictions

In Boston’s two Game 1′s, they won by blowing out their opponents. In Indiana’s two Game 1′s, they came up short. With extra rest on their side, I think the Celtics come out hot and have the Pacers scrambling for answers defensively.

The area Indiana will likely shine at is in the paint and on the glass. Tatum has been the Celtics’ leading rebounder in eight of ten games these playoffs, but the Pacers will be a tougher team to rebound against than the Heat or Cavaliers were.

Despite those edges for Indiana, the Celtics have given me no reason to pick against them covering the spread barring something unforeseen happening.

Pacers vs Celtics pick

Celtics to cover -10 points on DraftKings (-110)

