Philadelphia 76ers NBA Draft betting preview: Who will they take 16th overall?

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the NBA Draft needing a hit. Joel Embiid turned 30 in March and has suffered numerous injuries in his career, forcing questions to be raised over how long he’ll continue being a top five player.

Embiid gives the 76ers a window to title contention for now, but the 76ers need to make changes if they want to get over the hump. That starts by nailing the 16th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

What are the Philadelphia 76ers top team needs?

With Tyrese Maxey and Embiid holding down the fort at lead guard and lead big respectively, the 76ers need help everywhere else. Backup center Paul Reed and 22 year old guard Ricky Council IV are the only players locked in to contracts in 2024 entering the draft.

Wing is the most glaring position of need as the team moves on from Tobias Harris and potentially Kelly Oubre Jr. Harris and Oubre both had moments of brilliance in Philadelphia, but neither were able to be the third scord option they needed on a nightly basis.

In addition to small forward, Philadelphia couldn’t go wrong seeking a two-guard or another big man to play next to Embiid as Reed is best in his current role off the bench as someone who brings energy.

The 76ers should target three point shooting with whoever they look at. Maxey is best as a driver and Embiid is best at using his size down low. Both players had to shoot too many tough threes last year, and the team finished 16th in percentage as a result.

Who are the odds on favorites to be the 16th overall pick by the 76ers?

Odds below are from DraftKings and are subject to change.

Player Odds Player Tristan Da Silva Odds +800 Player Jared McCain Odds +800 Player Ja’Kobe Walter Odds +850 Player Isaiah Collier Odds +1000 Player Zach Edey Odds +1400

Tristan Da Silva and Jared McCain are two of the most intriguing players in the draft and would be flawless fits. Da Silva is a 6′9″ skilled forward who shot 38.6% from deep in his four years at Colorado. McCain is a 6′ 3″ guard from Duke who shot 41.4% from distance.

The problem for the 76ers is I don’t see either player being available. The Miami Heat pick one spot before them and feel like a team who’d love to take Da Silva if he were available as they’ve struggled to fill the four position since Chris Bosh left. McCain’s elite shooting and age (20 years old) makes me doubt he’ll be available that late.

I don’t think a pick like Zach Edey makes sense here either as that would slide Embiid to power forward. Isaiah Collier is a ball dominant guard, leaving Ja’Kobe Walter as the likeliest option.

Walter needs to work on his shooting, but his five star pedigree and impressive defense as a freshman can give fans reason for optimism.

My pick for the Philadelphia 76ers’ selection at 16th overall

Ja’Kobe Walter (+850)

