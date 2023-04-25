After cashing a few series tickets on the 76ers, we’re back with a prediction on their Eastern Conference futures odds.

According to FanDuel, the 76ers have the third-shortest odds to win the conference at +440. Surprisingly, they even trail a Milwaukee team priced at +350 despite facing a 3-1 series deficit against the Miami Heat.

Given how the bracket stacks up this season, the 76ers might have even been better off finishing fourth or fifth in the conference. That way, they’d potentially face the Heat in the second round — assuming Miami can complete the upset and knock off Milwaukee.

Ironically, Philadelphia had a worse season record against Miami (1-2) than the Bucks (2-2). But that’s neither here nor there, as the 76ers will likely face the Boston Celtics in the next round.

In this preview, I’ll share why Philadelphia’s 2023 playoff run won’t continue beyond the conference semifinals.

Odds to win the Eastern Conference - courtesy of FanDuel

Boston Celtics -125 Milwaukee Bucks +350 Philadelphia 76ers +440 New York Knicks +1000 Miami Heat +1800 Cleveland Cavaliers +3900 Atlanta Hawks +50000

More heartache is on the way for the 76ers

With Atlanta and Boston set for Game 5 in their series, the Celtics will likely wrap things up at home in front of their fans at TD Garden. And while the Hawks managed to win Game 3, they couldn’t replicate their success in Game 4 while trying to even up the series at two games.

Now Atlanta will be without its second-leading scorer in Dejounte Murray (25.3 points per game). The NBA announced Murray’s suspension after determining that he verbally abused and made inappropriate contact with a game official following the Hawks’ loss in Game 3.

During these playoffs, we’ve seen teams struggling when they’re shorthanded, whether it’s the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo or the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. It’s simply too difficult to win and advance in a seven-game series when you don’t have your superstars on the court.

The 76ers are certainly not an exception to this rule, as their success will largely depend on the status of MVP finalist Joel Embiid. After experiencing some discomfort, Embiid had an MRI that revealed a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s 102-97 victory over the Nets.

Following the 76ers’ four-game sweep over the Nets, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers seemed somewhat pessimistic when asked to provide an update on Embiid.

“I just don’t know,” Rivers said. “Right now, it’s probably the same percentage I said before the game ... probably 50 percent, at best.”

Embiid’s injury has to feel like déjà vu. Since Embiid made his playoff debut in 2018, here’s a look at some of his injuries:

2018 - orbital fracture of the left eye, missed two playoff games 2019 - left knee tendinitis/stomach virus/upper respiratory infection, missed one game 2020 - ankle injury, didn’t miss any games but played through an ankle injury 2021 - small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, missed one game

Thus, with Embiid often banged up, I’m not surprised that the 76ers have failed to reach a conference finals, let alone win one.

While we don’t have a 76ers series price currently available for the second round, I wouldn’t have any problem fading them if I could lay somewhere around 2-to-1.

It’s worth noting that the 76ers went 1-3 against Boston during the regular season — their worst mark against any team in a head-to-head series.

