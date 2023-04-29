We have a 76ers vs. Celtics series prediction as both teams are set to collide in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston looked well on its way to having to play a Game 7 against Atlanta after the Hawks hung around for much of the contest. However, the Celtics had a late flurry to outscore Atlanta by 10 points in the fourth quarter and win the game by an eight-point margin.

As for the 76ers, they’ll have at least a week of rest since sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The additional time off could benefit Philadelphia because its star center Joel Embiid is dealing with a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain in his right knee.

However, after announcing that Embiid had a 50% chance to start the first game of the second round, the 76ers organization has now gone entirely dark regarding Embiid’s status.

In this series preview, I’ll share why a healthy Embiid likely still wouldn’t be enough to propel the 76ers to Eastern Conference finals.

76ers vs. Celtics series pick

Correct series result — Celtics: 4-2 (+450)

76ers vs. Celtics analysis

This story line is all too familiar to Philadelphia fans as Embiid suffers another postseason injury to add to an already extensive list.

2018 — orbital fracture of the left eye, missed two playoff games 2019 — left knee tendinitis/stomach virus/upper respiratory infection, missed one playoff game 2020 — ankle injury, didn’t miss any playoff games but played through an ankle injury 2021 — small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, missed one playoff game 2022 — torn ligament in his right thumb, missed two games 2023 — LCL sprain, missed the final game of the first round, and status remains uncertain

It’s hard to fathom that in Embiid’s six postseason appearances, he’s yet to avoid an injury. And while I know that players occasionally pick up bumps and bruises, most of Embiid’s injuries have been much more severe.

When I first saw the playoff bracket, I was already considering the potential second-round matchups. And given that these teams are in the same division, we have a pretty good sample size of their qualities after four head-to-head meetings during the regular season.

Boston won the season series 3-1.

In today’s era, where load management is one of the more polarizing topics in the NBA, I was almost sure that the 76ers were without one of their key players for one or two of those losses.

However, Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris played in all four contests. The 76ers didn’t defeat the Celtics until their final meeting, and they needed a Herculean 52-point effort from Embiid to pull out a 103-101 victory.

It’s worth noting that the Celtics were shorthanded for the contest as their second-leading scorer, Jaylen Brown (26.6 points per game), missed the game due to a lower back injury.

In an earlier meeting, Brown missed the entire second half after suffering a facial fracture injury, yet the Celtics still won 106-99.

Moreover, it was a game in which the Celtics were already without starters Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

While it’s certainly possible for teams to overcome an injury for a game or two, doing so over a seven-game series is an entirely different proposition.

Embiid’s status is a big question mark heading into this second round, and I think it’d be a reach to characterize him as close to 100% even if he does play.

As far as any potential wagers, I see little value in backing the Celtics on the series price at -310. Instead, targeting the correct series result is our best chance for a decent payout.

With the Celtics being a bad matchup for the 76ers, I don’t see this series going the full seven games. I also don’t see the Celtics pulling off a sweep because the 76ers are good enough to grab a game early on.

The best-case scenario would be for Embiid to get healthy enough to contribute and push this series to a Game 6.

A 4-2 series result in favor of Boston feels like the likely result, and after scanning through the betting menu, it offers us the best value at +450.

