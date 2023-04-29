The Suns and Nuggets rolled over their respective first-round opponents, setting up our Suns vs. Nuggets prediction for Game 1.

The top-seeded Nuggets are short home favorites for Game 1, although the Suns are actually favored to win the series across the market. Likely because Kevin Durant is fully healthy and firing after posting back-to-back 30-point games when closing out the Clippers.

However, while Phoenix boasts more offensive firepower, the Nuggets are a particularly bad matchup for the Suns.

Suns vs. Nuggets odds

Spread: Suns +2.5 (-110) vs. Nuggets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (+118) vs. Nuggets (-140)

Total: Over 226 (-110) | Under 226 (-110)

Suns vs. Nuggets pick

Denver Nuggets -2.5 (-110) | Play to -3 (-110)

Suns vs. Nuggets prediction + best bet

Nikola Jokic is a mismatch against anyone, and Deandre Ayton is not the best defensive big man in the world (he ranks around the 68th percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, per Dunks and Threes).

And it’s absolute fireworks when these two get together.

Per Matt Moore of The Action Network, Jokic has 44 minutes of matchup time against Ayton over the past two seasons. During that time, Jokic dropped 48 points on 21-for-33 shooting with 17 assists and just two turnovers.

In his past four games against the Suns overall, Jokic is averaging 28.3 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists per game on 66.7% shooting.

Jokic is the back-to-back MVP for a reason, but he’s been extra productive against the Suns in recent history. That’s because Ayton can’t stop him, and he’ll find every open cutter or shooter on the court if the Suns try to double him.

The Suns won three of those four games, by the way.

Of course, the Suns are a different beast with Durant in the fold. However, the Suns also have an offensive identity that might not play in this matchup.

The Suns live in the midrange, which makes sense given they employ three of the best pull-up shooters in the world among Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. As a result, the Suns attempted 23.4 midrange field goals per game in the first round, a whopping eight more than any other team.

The Suns made 11.6 of those attempts per game, a whopping five more than any other team.

I won’t say the Nuggets are a great defense, but they have been elite at defending the midrange. Per Cleaning the Glass, Denver allowed the fourth-fewest midrange shots in the league and held opponents to the seventh-lowest midrange field-goal percentage.

In the first round, the Nuggets held the Timberwolves to 30% midrange shooting on only 7.2 attempts per game. Comparing the Timberwolves with the Suns is hard, but those numbers are still astounding.

The Nuggets also have plenty of bodies to throw at Durant and Booker. Most notable are Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom rank above the 80th percentile in Dunks and Threes’ Estimated Defensive Plus-Minus.

Either way, I think the Nuggets match up well with the Suns, and so do the sharps. The Action Network app has already tracked sharp money on Denver for Game 1, pushing the line to -3 (-110) at some books.

Additionally, while only 47% of the spread bets are on the Nuggets, over 90% of the spread handle is. Per Bet Labs, when NBA playoff favorites catch more spread handle than bets, they usually fare very well.

Bet the Nuggets before the line moves. Denver is in a good spot for Game 1 and the series.

