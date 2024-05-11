Take the Mavericks money line vs the Thunder in Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks enter Game 3 with the series tied 1-1 as Dallas hosts the next two games. Making a pick for this game was challenging, but I ultimately decided on the Mavericks’ moneyline on FanDuel (-156).

Thunder vs Mavericks odds

Moneyline Spread Totals Moneyline Thunder: +132 Spread Thunder: +3 (-108) Totals O218.5 (-110) Moneyline Mavericks: -156 Spread Mavericks: -3 (-112) Totals U218.5 (-110)

Thunder vs Mavericks analysis

Entering the series, I picked the Thunder to win in five games because I wasn’t sure what the Mavericks would be capable of scoring wise outside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, I had full faith in the entire Thunder to team to score and defend at a high level.

In Game 1, the Thunder won 117-95. Oklahoma City made 45.7% of their threes while Dallas shot 34.3% from deep. The Thunder moved the ball better than the Mavericks and won the rebounding battle by 13. Dallas also had 15 costly turnovers to the Thunder’s nine.

In Game 2, the Mavericks won 119-110. The Thunder went ice cold shooting down the stretch and shot just 33.3% from three. While they made all but one of their 17 free throw attempts, they lost the rebounding battle by three and had four less assists than in Game 1.

Irving has had an interesting series thus far, as he’s not scoring much but his playmaking has been on full display. Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were excellent in Game 2, but Doncic is playing banged up with lots of hard falls and nagging injuries accumulating.

The superstars are the most important players, but the supporting casts have decided the outcomes. The Thunder’s bench was marvelous in Game 1 with 42 points. In Game 2, P.J. Washington, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Josh Green’s 57 combined points were huge for Dallas.

Thunder vs Mavericks predictions

Throughout the playoffs, Irving has waited until the second half of games to hunt his shot. Doncic will need his co-star to be more aggressive early, and I think we’ll finally see that in Game 3.

If two of Washington, Hardaway or Green play like they did in Game 2 while Irving scores more, the Mavericks will be a hard team to beat. It’ll be worth tracking Doncic and how healthy he is. He won’t admit to being hurt or miss time, but he’s visibly been ailed this series.

The Thunder will need to avoid cold shooting in the fourth quarter so a repeat of Game 2 doesn’t happen. Lu Dort staying out of foul trouble will be important for the Thunder’s defense on Doncic. I’d look for them to get Chet Holmgren more involved after a quiet Game 2.

I still think the Thunder win this series. I think they can win it in six games for that matter as Doncic continues to wear down physically. But I like the Mavericks at home after Game 2′s shot of momentum.

Thunder vs Mavericks pick

Mavericks moneyline on FanDuel (-156)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.