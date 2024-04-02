Take the Thunder to cover as road favorites vs. Sixers Tuesday

The Western Conference leader Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed in the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday in a game where the best NBA betting sites have the Thunder as 5.5-point favorites.

Injuries play a role in this spread being what it is as there’s a lot of uncertainty heading into this game as of the time of publish. Regardless of how the injury situation plays out, the Thunder should be covering the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook in this one.

Thunder vs. 76ers odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Thunder: -5.5 (-108) Moneyline Thunder: -205 Totals O224 (-108) Spread 76ers: +5.5 (-112) Moneyline 76ers: +170 Totals U224 (-112)

Thunder vs. 76ers analysis

Starting with injury statuses as of the time of publish, Joel Embiid remains out after it was speculated this game would mark his return. Tyrese Maxey is also questionable for the 76ers, as are the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

It’s hard to have faith in the 76ers putting up a fight without Embiid and Maxey. Even with Maxey and no Embiid, the 76ers are just 12-20 and have picked up most of those wins against inferior competition.

There’s simply too much inconsistency from the 76ers without Embiid. Tobias Harris isn’t consistent as a second scorer. Kelly Oubre Jr. has games where he’s electrifying but others where he puts up duds. At 38, Kyle Lowry isn’t too much of a scoring threat.

On the other hand, Josh Giddey has played well as of late for the Thunder with an average of 16.3 points per game on 41.4% from deep in March. Trust him to fill in well for Gilgeous-Alexander if he can’t play in a pick-and-roll attack with Chet Holmgren.

As for Holmgren, we know he’s a stud, but his production has been a tad inconsistent as of late. A 76ers team lacking in size outside of Mo Bamba can be exploited by the seven-footer. In his one game against the 76ers in November he dropped 33 points.

Thunder vs. 76ers predictions

I’m predicting Gilgeous-Alexander being able to suit up, which is the main reason I’m confident in Oklahoma City covering the spread regardless of Williams or Maxey’s statuses. He’s one of the top five players in the NBA this season and dropped 31 against Philadelphia last time.

I think Holmgren is the biggest difference maker in this game, however, due to the lack of size the Sixers have. Although neither team is a great rebounding team, I’ll take the Thunder having the better day on the boards which also swings my spread pick in their favor.

You never know when the 76ers’ supporting cast can go off for big offensive performances, but it’s hard to see it happening against the league’s fourth-best team according to defensive ratings. In terms of the totals market, I see this game ending under the 224 point mark.

Thunder vs. 76ers pick

Thunder to cover -5.5 points on DraftKings (-108)

