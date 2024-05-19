Bet Nuggets moneyline in Game 7 at home vs Timberwolves Sunday

Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is unpredictable on paper. We’ve seen a lot of blowouts in this series, and just two games have finished within single digits. I’m trusting the championship DNA of the Nuggets to carry them to the win by betting their -190 moneyline on FanDuel.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets odds

Moneyline Spread Totals Moneyline Timberwolves: +160 Spread Timberwolves: +4.5 (-108) Totals O198 (-110) Moneyline Nuggets: -190 Spread Nuggets: -4.5 (-112) Totals U198 (-110)

Timberwolves vs Nuggets analysis

In order for the Nuggets to win, Jamal Murray has to be better. The Timberwolves’ defense has made his life difficult, as he’s only averaged 15.7 points per game on bad efficiency. While Nikola Jokić is the league MVP and engine that runs the team, Murray’s scoring and playmaking as the co-star are needed.

Mike Conley returning to the Timberwolves lineup in Game 6 provided a big boost to Minnesota. His offense (13 points and five assists) certainly helped, but his defense on Murray was and has been outstanding all series. As Anthony Edwards himself put it, the difference between Game 5 and Game 6 was having Conley back.

Speaking of Edwards, he’s been on a path of ascension amongst the star ranks of the NBA for the past year. He averages 29.7 points per game this series on excellent shooting, and his defense has been outstanding as well. I have no doubt he’ll bring his best on a stage where the lights will be bright.

The x-factors for Denver will unquestionably be Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Gordon has been the second best player on the team this series and has been excellent by contributing in multiple ways. Porter has played bad in four of six games, so I expect the Nuggets to try and get him established early.

As for the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert will have the spotlight on him defensively. The four time defensive player of the year shined against Jokić in Game 1, but has struggled since. If they want to win, Minnesota needs Gobert at the peak of his powers. They also can’t have Karl-Anthony Towns get in foul trouble, which is always a concern.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets predictions

If the Nuggets hadn’t won the NBA Finals last year, I’d be more hesitant to back their money line. I think the Timberwolves were the worst team for them to matchup with in the conference. But I believe championship DNA will come through, and it helps they’re at home.

I also can’t trust the Timberwolves fully due to their inconsistency this series. While Denver has also had two horrible losses, them having been in these tough situations in years prior gives me slightly more confidence in them winning.

Look for Porter Jr and Murray to get involved early. If both play better than they’ve played this series, Denver has more than enough scoring treats to spread Minnesota’s defense thin.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets pick

Nuggets moneyline on FanDuel (-190)

