Duke should stop NC State’s Cinderella run in Elite Eight Sunday

Let’s dive into my favorite bet for Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup between North Carolina State and Duke.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

NC State vs Duke Prediction

(5:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Duke’s offense revolves around Kyle Filipowski in the screen-and-roll game.

He’s an excellent hard-roller and pick-and-pop guy. Still, he’s particularly efficient as a short-roll passer, hitting Duke’s bevy of shooters when defenses rotate toward him on the interior.

Three Wake Forest defenders closed on Filipowski on this screen, and he quickly found Tyrese Proctor on the weak side for a triple:

Unfortunately, NC State’s ball-screen coverage defense is lousy. The Wolfpack rank in the 25th percentile of Division I teams in pick-and-roll points per possession allowed, including 10th in the ACC.

These teams have played twice in the past month, and Duke scored 45 points on 47 ball-screen sets, generating .96 PPP, well above its season-long average.

NC State bested Duke in the ACC Tournament, but that’s only because the Blue Devils shot 5-for-20 (20%) from deep. The Blue Devils won the other meeting by 15.

To the other end of the court.

The Wolfpack will try to score with DJ Horne in transition and through DJ Burns in the post, but Duke is a very effective transition denial defense and an even better post-up defense. Filipowski gets some criticism for being soft, but he was a monster against Houston and grades out well in post-up coverage defense.

Ultimately, I believe the magical Cinderella run ends here. This is a tough matchup for NC State, and Duke should shred ball-screens all afternoon.

NC State vs Duke Pick

Duke -7 | Play to -9.5

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.