Why Tennessee is the play in Sunday’s Elite Eight game vs. Purdue

Let’s dive into my favorite bet for Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup between Tennessee and Purdue.

Tennessee vs Purdue Prediction

(2:20 p.m. ET, CBS)

Stopping Purdue is all about stopping Zach Edey in the post while defending the Boilermakers’ 3-point shooters. Coach Matt Painter leverages Edey’s gravity to pull defenses toward the interior and open the perimeter.

But Tennessee has strong post-up and 3-point defenses, ranking fourth nationally in rim-and-3 points-per-possession allowed.

Creighton runs a similar offensive scheme as Purdue, and Tennessee held up pretty well in its Sweet 16 win. The Bluejays shot over their head, dropping in 11 of 23 triples (48%), but that won’t happen against the Vols every game, especially if Santiago Vescovi is back.

Creighton also plays a similar defensive structure as Purdue, running a drop-coverage defense behind a monstrous interior anchor in Ryan Kalkbrenner and Edey, respectively.

Drop-coverage is particularly vulnerable to great mid-range creators, and Dalton Knecht is among the nation’s best. He worked the Bluejays, dropping 26 points.

Purdue might be more vulnerable in the mid-range than Creighton. Edey is too large to defend out of position in space, and the Purdue guards aren’t as physical or large as Creighton’s.

Zakai Zeigler should drop in more mid-range floaters, as he did in an 18-point Sweet 16 effort.

But the most crucial factor in this game is that Tennessee has the bodies to hold up against Edey’s foul-drawing prowess.

Gonzaga melted in its Sweet 16 loss because Ben Gregg and Anton Watson got into foul trouble, and the Bulldogs’ uber-short rotation couldn’t handle that.

But Tennessee runs a fairly deep frontcourt rotation, so the Vols can handle hacking Edey.

I love this matchup for Tennessee, as the Volunteers have the depth, physicality, and schematic advantages to win outright. But I’ll happily take the points.

Tennessee vs Purdue Pick

Tennessee +3.5 | Play to +3

