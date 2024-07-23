NFC East futures: Commanders have betting value to eclipse low win total for 2024 season

The NFL training camp is officially underway, with players already beginning to report back to their respective teams this week.

While there could be a few surprises regarding which players make the 53-man rosters, we have a pretty good idea of what these teams will look like regarding their personnel.

As a result, this is a perfect time to continue our deep dive into NFC East win totals.

Eagles’ division odds impacting win-total projection

In an earlier piece, we established that Philadelphia’s win total of 10.5 games didn’t offer much value. Interestingly, the market has become much more bullish on the Eagles. The over is now drawing plenty of interest, with their odds juiced as high as -145 at Caesars Sportsbook.

However, it’s important to note that these markets remain correlated because Philadelphia is now a consensus favorite to win the division.

Caesars lists the Eagles at -130, while DraftKings has the best price at even money.

The move to the over likely has more to do with sportsbooks adjusting the number based on the betting interest and liability than any real upgrade in the Eagles’ power rating.

Thus, our opinion on passing on the Eagles’ win total remains unchanged.

Revamped Commanders finally ready for change

The Washington Commanders’ win total offers plenty of intrigue. This is the second straight year where Washington has a win total of 6.5 games.

Last season, the Commanders handed the quarterback reins to Sam Howell, their 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

The North Carolina product spent only two seasons before being shipped out to Seattle with a fourth and sixth-round pick in exchange for a third and a fifth-rounder in the 2024 Draft.

Howell did manage to leave the Commanders with a parting gift: His 4-13 record in his first year as a starter helped Washington land the second overall pick in the draft.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels will be under center for Washington, which could mean an eighth straight season where the Commanders had a different starting quarterback in Week 1.

However, Daniels will be far from the only new face in the building. The Commanders also underwent a complete organizational overhaul, with a new ownership group led by Josh Harris, a front office change with general manager Adam Peters, and a new head coach (Dan Quinn).

Daniels also joins a group of eight other rookies in the Commanders’ 2024 draft class.

Round 2, Pick 36 Johnny Newton, DT | Illinois Round 2, Pick 50 (from PHI through NO) Mike Sainristil, CB | Michigan Round 2, Pick 53 (from PHI) Ben Sinnott, TE | Kansas State Round 3, Pick 67 Brandon Coleman, G | TCU Round 3, Pick 100 (from SF) Luke McCaffrey, WR | Rice Round 5, Pick 139 Jordan Magee, LB | Temple Round 5, Pick 161 (from PHI through Tb) Dominique Hampton, S | Washington Round 7, Pick 222 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE | Notre Dame

Washington was also particularly busy during free agency, acquiring multiple key players.

RB - Austin Ekeler QB - Marcus Mariota TE - Zach Ertz DL - Dorance Armstrong C - Tyler Biadasz LB - Frankie Luvu G - Nick Allegretti EDGE - Clelin Ferrell S - Jeremy Chinn

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell offered the best assessment of the Commanders’ offseason by describing it as “normal.”

After years of tumult with the previous regime under Dan Snyder, the Commanders finally look more like a sensible organization.

Barnwell, using a baseball analogy, added that the Commanders hit a lot of singles with their offseason moves.

However, those singles could quickly turn into doubles, and those doubles into singles.

Some of Washington’s biggest moves have been with their defense, which makes sense because Quinn is a defensive-minded head coach.

Thus, the Commanders should have a better chance to hang around in games against better competition.

With a much improved supporting cast around him than previous Washington quarterbacks, the Commanders could be one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season.

Best bet: Commanders over 6.5 wins (-115 at FanDuel)

