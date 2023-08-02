As we get closer and closer to NFL Week 1, sportsbooks are dropping more markets.

A market that popped up on FanDuel this week caught my eye: Most regular season rushing touchdowns.

Surprisingly, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the betting favorite to lead the league in rushing touchdowns in this book.

Let’s break that down.

NFL Predictions 2023: Rushing Touchdown Leader Market

Here are the current betting favorites to lead the NFL in rushing TDs at FanDuel:

Jalen Hurts: +750 Nick Chubb: +750 Derrick Henry: +900 Jonathan Taylor: +1000 Josh Jacobs: +1200 Austin Ekeler: +1400 Saquon Barkley: +1400 Bijan Robinson: +1400 Tony Pollard: +1800 Joe Mixon: +1800 Rhamondre Stevenson: +2000 Christian McCaffery: +2000 Kenneth Walker: +2000 Breece Hall: +2500

It’s wild to see Hurts atop the odds boards for rushing touchdowns, but this list seems right.

Last season, Detroit’s Jamaal Williams led the league in rushing TDs with a whopping 17. However, we can’t expect Williams to replicate that production, especially considering he’s no longer with the Lions.

Three players were tied for second with 13 rushing TDs – Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, and Hurts. Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs had 12. Barkley had 10.

Let’s compare these numbers across the market.

Here’s the same market at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Derrick Henry: +550 Nick Chubb: +850 Jonathan Taylor: +1000 Bijan Robinson: +1100 Jalen Hurts: +1300 Josh Jacobs: +1300 Austin Ekeler: +1400 Saquon Barkley: +2000 Najee Harris: +2200 David Montgomery: +2500 Christian McCaffery: +2500 Dalvin Cook: +2500 Breece Hall: +2500

And here’s the same market at Caesars Sportsbook:

Derrick Henry: +600 Nick Chubb: +700 Jonathan Taylor: +900 Bijan Robinson: +1000 Jalen Hurts: +1200 Josh Jacobs: +1200 Austin Ekeler: +1500 Saquon Barkley: +1500 Tony Pollard: +2000 Chrisitan McCaffery: +2000 Breece Hall: +2500

Regarding Hurts, FanDuel is the outlier across the betting market.

The book is also an outlier when valuing Henry, the consensus betting favorite across the rest of the market.

NFL Predictions 2023: Will Hurts lead the league in rushing touchdowns?

Before we discuss this market further, let’s get a disclaimer out of the way: If you want to bet Hurts to lead the league in rushing TDs, do not bet it at FanDuel. The rest of the market offers better odds for this prop, and you should always shop around for the best number.

On to the analysis...

As mentioned, Hurts rushed for 13 scores last season, a huge amount. A big reason is that Hurts’ dual-action ability made the Eagles nearly unstoppable in the red zone.

The Eagles scored a touchdown at the fifth-highest rate in goal-to-go situations (83%). By Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, the Eagles were the sixth-best rush offense in the red zone.

Could the Eagles regress in that area? Perhaps. The league has film on these sets now.

But the Eagles also had a dominant offensive line that opened up huge holes for Hurst and the backfield pieces, and four of Hurts’ five offensive linemen return for this season.

And while the Eagles lost running back Miles Sanders, their new trio of D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell might be more versatile.

Ultimately, I’m not sure if Hurts has value in this market.

The Action Network’s Sean Koerner and Chris Raybon build season-long stat projections for every player, and they have Hurts racking up nine rushing TDs this year.

Two players are projected for double-digit rushing TDs this season, as Henry and Chubb are both projected for 10.

Plenty of running backs are in the eight and nine TDs range, and one jumped at me.

The Lions have a new running back room featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. It’s reasonable to expect Montgomery to step into the role previously filled by Williams — the bruiser used in goal-to-go situations.

Detroit returns a ton of production on the offensive side of the football, most notably whiz-kid offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. This offense will move the ball and put up points, so we should expect plenty of scoring opportunities for Montgomery.

The Action Network team projects Montgomery for eight rushing TDs in 2023, and I don’t think his value or upside is being reflected in the current market price.

You can get Montgomery to lead the league in rushing TDs for a solid plus-money price at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL most rushing touchdowns: Best bet

David Montgomery (+3000)

