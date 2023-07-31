Early August is when us sports bettors begin digging into the nitty gritty of making NFL Predictions 2023.

Outside of league-wide and team-focused analysis, I’m beginning to look into player-focused analysis.

I usually start with quarterbacks, and I’m here to share my findings on which quarterback is worth betting to lead the league in passing yards.

Let’s discuss the best options and find the best bet for this market.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Top projected passers in 2023

The Action Network’s Sean Koerner and Chris Raybon put together their season-long player prop projections during mid-summer. Koerner and Raybon are considered two of the most-accurate NFL analysts on the planet, so I usually start any handicapping process by using their numbers.

Seven quarterbacks are projected to have at least 4000 passing yards by their numbers this year. Here are those seven with their projected number and best price to lead the league in passing yards:

Patrick Mahomes: 4774 yards, +500 (DraftKings) Justin Herbert: 4510 yards, +700 (DraftKings) Joe Burrow: 4334 yards, +750 (FanDuel) Kirk Cousins: 4261 yards, +1100 (FanDuel) Josh Allen: 4197 yards, +1100 (FanDuel) Jared Goff: 4071 yards, +2500 (FanDuel) Trevor Lawrence: 4034 yards, +1600 (FanDuel)

Of those seven, I automatically shucked Burrow and Allen from my analysis.

Burrow’s recent training camp injury brings up huge concerns. If he misses any time at the start of the year, there’s no way he’ll keep pace among the NFL’s top passers.

Allen’s price doesn’t reflect his projection. I’d need a slightly better price to bank on Allen when he’s projected for fewer than 4200 yards passing, especially when the Bills are close to the league average in run-to-pass ratio (57.2% pass, 42.8% run in 2022).

Of the remaining quarterbacks, one guy’s price does not align with his projection.

» READ MORE: Late-inning blown leads by the Rockies and Blue Jays top bad beats from the past week in sports

Goff threw for almost 4500 yards last season. He was a top-10 quarterback by every advanced metric. He finished second in Football Outsiders’ Defense-Adjusted Yards Above Replacement, ranking only behind Mahomes and directly ahead of Tom Brady.

Goff improved down the stretch, tossing 17 touchdowns to two interceptions over the final 10 games – the Lions went 8-2.

There’s no reason to think Goff can’t carry over that momentum into 2023.

Offensive wiz-kid Ben Johnson is unexpectedly back as offensive coordinator, and there’s no limit to how high this offense can fly with another year of continuity. The Lions ranked fifth in passing offense efficiency last year after ranking 28th the year before.

Imagine if the Johnson-Goff duo continues to improve.

The Lions return four offensive line starters, including Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and an elite tackle tandem of Penie Sewell and Taylor Decker. Goff will have plenty of time in the pocket to throw.

The Lions turned over the running back room, replacing Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery and Gibbs are more versatile pass-catching backs, so I won’t be surprised if Goff’s passing numbers to running backs increases significantly.

The wide receiver room is a tad thin, but Amon-Ra St. Brown returns and the Lions picked up Marvin Jones Jr. They also drafted catch-and-run tight end Sam LaPorta, who hopefully will contribute immediately.

The Lions’ defense should improve, but by how much? The 2022 Lions were 28th in Defense DVOA last season and allowed the most yards in the NFL (6670).

Even if they improve substantially, we should expect Lions’ games to be relatively fast-paced and high-scoring again. So, the volume will be there for Goff.

But combine expected volume with increased efficiency, and Goff could hit 5000 passing yards this year. And his 25-to-1 price doesn’t reflect his status among the most productive passers in the game.

The play:

NFL Passing Yards Leader – Jared Goff (+2500 at FanDuel)

» READ MORE: NFC East: Eagles or Cowboys? How to bet on which team wins the division

The long-shot bet for passing yards leader

Maybe you want to look a bit further down the odds boards.

It’s hard to find a needle in a haystack with quarterback play in the NFL. There are only a few top-tier, elite quarterbacks in the NFL, and then the play drops off quickly.

So, I asked myself two questions:

Which quarterback and team could break out this year? Which longer-shot quarterback will have the opportunity to put up numbers?

Regarding the first question, I landed on Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

Seattle was eighth in Offensive DVOA last season. Smith threw for 4300 yards, mostly to the dominant wide receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The defending NFL Comeback Player of the Year is projected to throw for close to 4000 yards this season after leading the league in Completion Percentage Over Expected in 2022.

Pete Carroll had an outstanding draft. He added Ohio State product Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the wide receiver room and UCLA product Zach Charbonnet to the running back room. He also picked up impact defenders in the first two rounds (cornerback Devon Witherspoon, outside linebacker Derick Hall).

The Seahawks should win the weaker NFC West, and Smith will be at the heart of that. His 30-to-1 number at FanDuel to lead the league in passing yards is a tad short, but this quarterback-team duo will break out and make some noise atop the offensive leaderboards, so it’s probably worth a stab.

Regarding the second question, I landed on Baker Mayfield.

Tampa Bay cannot run the football, and this year should be no different. They don’t have an offensive line that can get a push.

So, the Buccaneers passed the ball like crazy last year. They averaged 44 passing attempts per game and threw over 66% of the time. Brady set NFL records for passing attempts (733) and completions (490) in a season. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were still top-30 wideouts by Pro Football Focus’s grades.

Can Mayfield recreate those numbers? Highly unlikely, especially because he can’t make reads and get the ball out as quickly as Brady (to be fair, no quarterback could).

But Mayfield will have the opportunity, and that’s worth a shot at 125-to-1.

For what it’s worth, Mayfield looked okay at times last season, like when he led an improbable comeback win against the Raiders late last season.

» READ MORE: Will Jalen Hurts match his production from last season? Here’s a guide to betting his props

Maybe we can catch lightning in a bottle.

The plays:

NFL Passing Yards Leader – Geno Smith (+3000 at FanDuel) NFL Passing Yards Leader – Baker Mayfield (+12500 at Caesars)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.