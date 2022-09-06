The first week of the NFL season is finally upon us, and with that comes a slate of Week 1 lines that look a little different than they did a few months ago.

We’ll likely see moves yet to come as bettors arrive late to the window, but we’ve already seen some substantial movement on a handful of games since they opened in May. Here’s a look at the five biggest line movements at FanDuel heading into Week 1.

Bills (-2.5) @ Rams

Opening line: Rams -1

This is one of just two Week 1 lines that have flipped since opening in May. It’s easy to see why in this case: the Rams are the defending champions and earned some early respect from oddsmakers, but the market has swarmed to bet arguably the best team in the league. The only real question here is whether this line gets to 3 by kickoff, which feels unlikely at this point. But it’s within reach if there’s enough late bettors piling onto the season opener.

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at New York Jets

Opening line: Ravens -5.5

This line has been influenced in part by the injury to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who feels like a long shot to play in Week 1 even as head coach Robert Saleh teases optimism. Either way, a healthy preseason for the Ravens — who are dealing as high as -7 at some shops — does wonders ahead of their season opener, even with lead rusher J.K. Dobbins (ACL) still questionable entering the week.

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Opening line: Saints -4

Neither of these teams are likely to inspire much confidence early in the season, with Saints quarterback Jameis Winston still recovering from a torn ACL and the Falcons rolling out a new starter in Marcus Mariota. Bettors clearly prefer the former, especially after Winston looked sharp in his brief preseason action ahead of his return to the field.

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)

Opening line: Browns -4

When this line opened in May, we still didn’t know who would start at quarterback for either team given the NFL’s investigation into Browns starter Deshaun Watson. We know now, and in a fitting twist, Baker Mayfield takes the field for the Panthers against his old team, which will trot out veteran starter Jacoby Brissett as a road underdog.

Denver Broncos (-6.5) at Seattle Seahawks

Opening line: Broncos -4.5

The final game of this Week 1 slate has also seen one of the most sizable shifts in odds, with the favored Broncos gathering steam ahead of an emotional trip to Seattle for new starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver’s newly paid passer boasts a 57-21 record at Lumen Field and has earned the respect of bettors over his former backup, Geno Smith, who will get the nod for the Seahawks in this one.

