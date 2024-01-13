Tyreek Hill to go under his receiving yards prop against Chiefs among best player props Saturday

After a grueling four month regular season, the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs is here. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the action Saturday by hosting the Cleveland Browns Browns and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Each round of the playoffs gets more and more fun to bet on, so I went on FanDuel and looked for some of the best best bets to place on each game.

Browns vs Texans best bets

David Njoku 60+ alt receiving yards (+100)

I was tempted to go with Amari Cooper for this prop given how well he did against Houston last time, but I chose David Njoku instead. In the last four weeks, Njoku has 134, 44, 104, and 91 receiving yards. He caught six balls in three of those games and had ten in the other.

Njoku is athletic, hard to bring down, and has great chemistry with Joe Flacco. Pass defense is an area of weakness for Houston, as they allowed the 23rd most passing yards in the NFL.

Nico Collins anytime touchdown scorer (+130)

Nico Collins put on a showcase for why he’s a number one wide receiver last week in a playoff type atmosphere with a statline of nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.

While scoring opportunities could be limited against Cleveland’s defense, Collins is as safe a bet as anyone to be the recipient of a touchdown from the phenomenal C.J. Stroud, it’s him.

Joe Flacco over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-102)

Since taking over for the Browns, Flaco is as consistent as any quarterback in the NFL. In his six games as starter, he threw two or more touchdowns in each outing. It’s hard to see that ending against Houston’s 23rd ranked passing defense.

Cooper and Njoku are a reliable and dynamic one-two punch for Flacco to throw to. Cleveland has also been drastically better scoring touchdowns in the red zone under Flacco than they were under their other quarterbacks.

Dolphins vs Chiefs best bets

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

This game is set to be one of the coldest in NFL history of -30 degrees fahrenheit windchills. That leads me to believe the ground game could be emphasized, as Patrick Mahomes’ much maligned struggles with his wide receivers won’t be helped in sub freezing weather.

Isaiah Pacheco is a running back I’ve always liked who has done well when given ample opportunities to carry the rock. I think he’ll score a touchdown and be a pivotal reason Kansas City comes out with a win.

Tyreek Hill under 86.5 receiving yards (-114)

In Tyreek Hill’s return game to Kansas City, I can see him making some dynamic plays and having an explosive game. But the weather plays a significant role in this pick for me, as Tua Tagovailoa has historically struggled in cold weather.

While Hill is used to the cold from his time in Kansas City, Tagovailoa coming out the gates slow could be enough of a factor to hold the star wide receiver to a quieter than expected game. A healthy Jaylen Waddle also figures to take away some targets.

Travis Kelce over 5.5 receptions (-114)

Despite having a down season after seven consecutive 1,000 passing yards, Travis Kelce still finished with 93 receptions in his age 34 season. Despite the weather and Kelce’s age catching up to him, I’m riding on him regaining some of his old spark in this game.

Six receptions for the hands down most reliable player in the Chiefs’ offense is a reasonable expectation I’m comfortable betting on even with bad weather. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Kelc scored a touchdown as he hasn’t scored one since before Thanksgiving.

