The worst-kept secret in recent memory was officially unveiled Monday afternoon: Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet.

The trade that everyone saw coming was finally executed when the Jets acquired the future Hall of Fame quarterback from the Green Bay Packers for a bushel of draft picks. Included was a modest swap of first-round selections in this week’s NFL Draft: The Packers will move up from 15th to 13th, with New York sliding down two spots.

While an agreement on compensation held up the deal for more than six weeks, there was never any doubt about which uniform Rodgers would be wearing for his 19th NFL season.

That’s precisely why Monday’s breaking news was met with a shrug in NFL wagering circles. Oddsmakers long ago adjusted the Jets’ prices in various NFL futures markets, including odds to win Super Bowl 58.

Still, the trade serves as a reminder of Rodgers’ perceived value in the NFL betting marketplace: New York — which hasn’t qualified for the playoffs in a dozen years and hasn’t played for a championship since winning Super Bowl 3 on Jan. 12, 1969 — currently has the sixth shortest odds to win next year’s title.

And a whole lot of bettors believe that with Rodgers on board, the Jets are about to take off.

Odds updated as of noon ET on April 25.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Jets are in rarified air

Team BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Team Chiefs BetMGM +650 Caesars +600 FanDuel +600 Team Bills BetMGM +850 Caesars +850 FanDuel +900 Team Eagles BetMGM +900 Caesars +850 FanDuel +900 Team Bengals BetMGM +900 Caesars +1000 FanDuel +1000 Team 49ers BetMGM +900 Caesars +700 FanDuel +900 Team Jets BetMGM +1400 Caesars +1400 FanDuel +1400 Team Cowboys BetMGM +1600 Caesars +1600 FanDuel +1400 Team Lions BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +2200 Team Chargers BetMGM +2000 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +2500 Team Dolphins BetMGM +2200 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +2500 Team Jaguars BetMGM +2500 Caesars +2500 FanDuel +2500 Team Ravens BetMGM +2500 Caesars +3000 FanDuel +2000

When the Super Bowl 58 betting market opened, six teams at BetMGM had odds of +1400 to win the next Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Less than 24 hours after Rodgers was formally shipped from Green Bay to New York, BetMGM still has six teams with odds of +1400 or better to win Super Bowl 58.

However, what happened between the conclusion of last season and Monday is where the crux of the news lies: The Jets, who opened with Super Bowl odds of +2500, separated themselves from two teams with the same +2500 odds and also zoomed past two other squads into the sixth position.

Additionally, New York’s opening odds of +1400 to win the AFC — something the franchise hasn’t done since reaching Super Bowl 3 — were slashed in half to +700.

These dramatic odds shifts started back in early March when BetMGM (and other sportsbooks) swiftly reacted to strong speculation that Rodgers was headed to the Jets. So when the four-time NFL MVP publicly revealed his desire to leave Green Bay for the Big Apple on March 15, New York already was down to +1600 to win Super Bowl 58.

As the Jets bets kept pouring in, though, multiple sportsbooks shrunk New York’s Super Bowl odds to +1400, where they stood prior to Monday’s trade announcement.

So as of Tuesday morning, only five teams were ahead of the Jets in the Super Bowl odds pecking order: the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, along with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft odds: Two offensive linemen favored to be pick at No. 10 overall

Jets flying high in AFC championship market

While the initial Rodgers-to-the-Jets rumors are what drove sportsbooks to reposition New York on their 2023-24 NFL futures boards, an accumulation of those aforementioned Jets bets also had an impact — especially in the AFC championship wagering market.

BetMGM reported Tuesday that it has taken in more wagers and more dollars on New York to win the AFC than any other team. More than 17% of all AFC championship tickets and nearly 19% of all cash is on New York.

By comparison, the Bengals, who won the AFC two years ago, are second in ticket count (12.2%), followed by the defending AFC champion Chiefs (10.4%) and Bills (10.3%).

Interestingly, the New England Patriots are second in handle (12.5%), with Kansas City in the third spot (11.7%), and Buffalo and Cincinnati tied for fourth (10.4%).

When it comes to Super Bowl betting action at BetMGM, the Jets are lined up behind six teams in both ticket count and handle.

BetMGM has taken the most Super Bowl bets on the Bengals (10.6%), Chiefs (9.4%) and Bills (9.2%). The Eagles — who came up a bit short against Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 — are next at 8.2%, followed by the Detroit Lions (7.9%), 49ers (7.3%) and Jets (5.6%).

In terms of Super Bowl dollars wagered at BetMGM, Buffalo is No. 1 with a bullet at 16.8%. The Chiefs are second in handle at 10.4%, followed by Cincinnati (9.5%), San Francisco (8.5%), Philadelphia (8.2%) and Detroit (8.1%). From there, it’s a big drop to the Jets at 5.8%.

» READ MORE: NFL Draft odds: Will at least five QBs be picked in the first round?

Can New York be beasts of the East?

Of course, before Rodgers and the Jets can begin thinking about reaching — let alone winning — Super Bowl 58, they first must earn a playoff berth. And while the franchise made a big leap last year in going 7-10 after winning a combined six games the previous two seasons, it still finished in the AFC East basement for a third straight time and the sixth time in the last seven campaigns.

The last time New York played a postseason game? You have to go back to the 2010 season. And the Jets haven’t won their division in two decades.

It won’t be easy to end the latter drought, as Buffalo is favored to win its fourth consecutive AFC East title. Also, the Miami Dolphins are on the rise after reaching the playoffs last year, and the Patriots figure to be improved after two down seasons.

All that said, the Jets are currently second in odds to win the AFC East at BetMGM (+225), behind the Bills (+130) but well ahead of Miami (+325) and New England (+750).

Also, the majority of the AFC East wagering action at BetMGM is on Rodgers’ new team: 31.9% of all tickets and 37.8% of all dollars are backing New York.

Seems like an overwhelming amount of confidence in a 39-year-old quarterback and a perpetually underachieving franchise. But hey, at least Jets Nation is basking in something it hasn’t had in eons: A ton of optimism.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.