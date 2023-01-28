Ordinarily, buzzwords like “revenge,” “respect” and “unfinished business” would dominate the hype surrounding a second consecutive Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game.

Instead, all the pregame attention has revolved around the most talked-about leg injury since Olympic ice skater Nancy Kerrigan was thwacked three decades ago.

In case you just awoke from a weeklong nap, superstar Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a right ankle sprain. It’s a sprain that touched off a wild and unprecedented frenzy in the AFC championship game wagering market.

The Chiefs, who are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC title game, opened as a short home favorite after Mahomes was hurt in last Saturday’s 27-20 Divisional Playoff win over Jacksonville.

Within minutes, the line had shifted all the way to Cincinnati as a 1-point favorite. In the days since, the point spread has jumped the fence no fewer than four times before settling at Kansas City -1 to -1.5 — well, settled for now anyway.

As the point spread pendulum has swung back and forth all week, our Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction has never wavered. We expect Cincinnati to do something it hasn’t done in franchise history: reach back-to-back Super Bowls.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction

Bengals +1.5, -105 (at FanDuel)

Bengals vs. Chiefs Prediction: Analysis

Where else can we start but with Mahomes and his ankle?

The soon-to-be-named 2022-23 NFL MVP was a full practice participant all week. He no doubt had access to the best available treatment. And late in the week, he claimed the ankle is in better shape than he expected.

That’s fantastic. So is the fact he almost certainly will take a needle to the ankle Sunday afternoon to mitigate the lingering pain.

However, none of that means Mahomes’ bum wheel — the one that’s attached to his all-important plant leg — is structurally sound. It’s not. Because high-ankle sprains like the one Mahomes sustained in the second quarter against the Jaguars do not heal in eight days.

So Mahomes absolutely will be less than 100% Sunday.

Of course, even an 85-to-90% Mahomes is better than most NFL quarterbacks. He’s that special. But that specialness is heavily tied to his mobility — and it’s a unique kind of mobility. Mahomes will never be confused with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts or even Buffalo’s Josh Allen when it comes to a run-pass threat. But his greatest (and most unique) attributes are evading pass rushers, extending plays and improvising on the move.

Mahomes does all that with his gifted feet, not his gifted arm. If the ankle injury causes him to be more of a statue quarterback, that’s a massive edge for the Bengals’ defense.

What if Mahomes says “Screw it,” throws caution to the wind and takes off running? Well, we’re one tweak away from seeing a lot of veteran backup Chad Henne.

But enough about the Chiefs’ quarterback and his medical report. Because that gimpy ankle is only one reason why we like the Bengals (and it’s not even the biggest).

Cincinnati has won 10 straight games overall (second only to the 49ers for longest active winning streak). Last weekend, it went to Buffalo and manhandled a team that spent a huge chunk of this season as the Super Bowl favorite.

And the Bengals posted that never-in-doubt 27-10 upset victory with three-fifths of their starting offensive linemen on the sidelines.

Some were surprised by the result. We were not, because for the past 13 months, all the Bengals have done is win.

Including the playoffs, Cincinnati is 20-6 dating back to Dec. 19, 2021. Only one of those six losses was a clunker — 32-13 at Cleveland on Halloween (the first of five straight games star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase missed with an injury).

The other five defeats: 21-16 at Cleveland in a meaningless season-finale last year (quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase and a bunch of other starters sat out); 23-20 to the Rams in the Super Bowl; 23-20 to the Steelers in overtime in Week 1 this year; 20-17 at Dallas in Week 2; and 19-17 at Baltimore in Week 5.

That’s it.

As for the 20 victories, three were against the Chiefs. The first was a 34-31 home win in Week 17 last season. The other two were by identical 27-24 scores — one in overtime at K.C. in last year’s AFC title game, one at home in Week 13 this year.

Mahomes’ stats in the latter two games: 42-for-66 for 498 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions, six sacks and 28 total rushing yards. And that was on two good legs.

Burrow’s stats in those contests: 48-for-69 for 336 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, two sacks and 71 rushing yards (and one rushing TD).

Advantage Burrow, wouldn’t you say?

Of course, there are some decent arguments for backing Kansas City in this contest.

There’s the revenge factor, obviously. There’s the home-field advantage they will enjoy at raucous Arrowhead Stadium. And there’s the fact that the Chiefs have won five in a row, 10 of 11 and they’re the last team to hand the 49ers a loss (and it was a 44-23 beatdown in San Francisco).

But Mahomes was fully healthy in that game. Just as he was the last three times he matched up against (and lost to) the Bengals.

And while the short point spread in this game almost certainly won’t come into play, it’s still worth mentioning that Kansas City has covered in just two of nine home games this season. And those two covers were by a total of four points.

That suggests the Chiefs have been overrated all season long. Well, we firmly believe they’re overrated again in the AFC Championship Game against an opponent that has their number.

We’ll take the points FanDuel is offering, but we see the Bengals winning outright — and comfortably by a 30-17 type of score.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds: (via FanDuel)

Point spread: Bengals (+1.5, -105) @ Chiefs (-1.5, -115)

Moneyline: Bengals (+108) @ Chiefs (-126)

Total: 48 points

