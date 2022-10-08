It was only a matter of time before we saw a team favored by two touchdowns, which hadn’t yet happened through the first four weeks of this parity-fueled season. And it’s only fitting that the title favorite Bills are the ones to earn the honor.

Buffalo was favored by 14 or more points a whopping six times last season, as it will be for this week’s clash with the offensively challenged Steelers. It’s been a mixed bag for big favorites in recent years, but Sunday’s matchup has all the makings of a blowout.

Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bills vs. Steelers Prediction: The Pick

Bills -14 (-110 BetMGM)

Bills vs. Steelers Prediction: The Analysis

It used to be somewhat rare to see an NFL team favored by 14 or more points. In eight seasons from 2010-2017, we saw that just 45 times overall, or roughly 5.5 times per season. In the last four seasons, there’s been a whopping 43 teams favored by two touchdowns or more – and the Bills have been at the forefront.

Last season alone, there were 12 such instances of a team laying two touchdowns, and Buffalo was the favorite in six of those contests. The Bills went 4-2 against the spread in those chalk spots and 5-2 ATS as double-digit favorites overall, outscoring their opponents by an average of 18.3 points per game in those seven games.

We’ve already seen that level of dominance extend into this season. Entering Week 5, the Bills rank first in the NFL in DVOA and are the only team with a top-10 mark on offense (10th), defense (second), and special teams (third). They rank first in scoring differential (+56), fifth in scoring offense (28.5 PPG), and second in scoring defense (14.5 PPG), and they have just one loss all year – a game in which they dominated the Dolphins in every metric except the final score.

In short, this is an absolute juggernaut of a squad, as evidenced by a pair of blowout wins to start the season and last week’s epic 17-point comeback over the Ravens. The same can’t be said for the Steelers, who were so lethargic in last week’s loss to the Jets that they benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky at halftime in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, who promptly threw three interceptions in the first 30 minutes of his pro career.

Those picks weren’t exactly his fault, but things won’t get any easier against the Bills, whose defense is banged up but has still allowed just one scoring drive in 20 second-half possessions this season. This is a brutal spot for Pickett to make the first start of his career, especially with offensive coordinator Matt Canada spearheading one of the worst offensive schemes in football.

Pittsburgh has famously never been a 14-point underdog before this week, but it hasn’t fared well in similar situations. Since Mike Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers are 1-3 ATS as double-digit underdogs with all three losses coming by at least 21 points – including two such losses last season. If Josh Allen and co. can build an early lead against a Pittsburgh front still reeling from the loss of T.J. Watt, this one won’t be close.

Bills vs. Steelers Odds (via BetMGM)

Bills -14 (-110), moneyline -900

Steelers +14 (-110), moneyline +600

O/U 45.5 (-110)

