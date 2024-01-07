Back Bills winning AFC East vs Dolphins in NFL regular season finale

The NFL couldn’t have gotten a much better game to close out their regular season by the Bills (10-6) taking on the Dolphins (11-5) with the AFC East on the line. Buffalo enter the game as 2.5 point road favorites with their best moneyline price being -152 on FanDuel.

I’m taking the Bills money line outright, as this isn’t a game I’m comfortable enough with on picking a spread. That said, I do feel incredibly confident that they’ll capitalize on the momentum built from four straight wins and come out victorious.

Bills vs Dolphins prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

How Buffalo has turned their season around has been impressive. After beating Miami 48-20 in Week 4, they went through a six game stretch where they lost four and barely won the other two. But firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoting Joe Barry has led to five wins in their last six games.

They’ve done this with a shift in their plan of attack that’s deemphasized Stefon Diggs and has relied on James Cook and Josh Allen to make plays with their legs. Diggs went from 834 yards on 70 catches through Week 9 to 262 yards and 30 catches since. Allen has just three passing scores in his last four games but has six rushing scores.

Buffalo’s defense has been better throughout their four game winning streak as well. Their pass rush which has been lackluster most the year has 12 in their last four games. They held the Cowboys and Chiefs to ten and 17 points, respectively. They’ve also been more opportunistic at forcing takeaways with five in their last three games.

The story of the Dolphins’ season has been beating up on teams they’re supposed to but putting up lackluster efforts against upper tier teams such as the Ravens, Eagles, Chiefs, and Bills. Miami has just one win against a team with a winning record with that being the Cowboys two weeks ago.

That said, they still have Tua Tagovailoa as the NFL’s leading passer (4,451 yards) and the NFL’s leading receiver in Tyreek Hill (1,717 yards). Their offense can explode at any given week through the air or on the ground with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane combining for 25 rushing scores on the year.

Defensively, they’ve been up and down throughout the year. Obviously they’re coming off a dreadful loss where they allowed 56. but they’d held the Cowboys to 20 the week before, and went on a five week stretch where they allowed just 15.8 points per game in-between poor games against the Eagles in Week 7 and the Titans in Week 14.

Bills vs Dolphins prediction: Pick

Bills moneyline on FanDuel (-152)

I’m a firm believer in momentum, and it’s hard to have two teams riding opposite waves of momentum entering this game. Both teams are drastically different than when they faced off earlier in the year, but I think the Bills are now a better team.

It’s the defense of Buffalo that gives me confidence in their ability to win. They contained Miami in their first meeting and have improved a lot since then. I also think their offensive game plan to lean on the ground game is a favorable factor to limit Miami’s possessions.

While being on the road isn’t preferable for Buffalo, they’ve won their last two on the road including in Kansas City. When you add in injuries to Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb for Miami, Buffalo is primed to take the AFC East.

