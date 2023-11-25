Back offensive shootout between Bills and Eagles in Week 12 showdown

Two of the NFL’s most interesting teams to me are the Bills and Eagles. Philadelphia are 9-1, but they’ve yet to resemble the team that made it to the Super Bowl last year. Buffalo entered with Super Bowl aspirations but are just 6-5 and stuck in the mud.

Bills vs Eagles prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

On the surface, it’s not hard to see why FanDuel has 48.5 points as the totals prop for this game. That’s a large number in today’s NFL, but the Eagles and Bills’ fifth and seventh ranked respective scoring offenses combine for 45 points per game.

But watching them on a play-by-play basis has suggested these units are incomplete. Buffalo’s turnovers have killed them this year, as Josh Allen is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 12. Allen, Stefon Diggs, and James Cook have eight combined fumbles.

Yet Allen still makes good throws every game, and Dalton Kincaid has really stepped up to give the offense another reliable weapon. Kincaid will be worth watching closely, as he’s out-caught Diggs 11 to seven the last two weeks. Diggs has just 61 yards the last two weeks.

On Philadelphia’s offense, A.J. Brown went from having 127 or more yards in six straight games to just one catch for eight yards last week. With Dallas Goedert out of the lineup, it’s puzzling as to why the Eagles ignored him against the Chiefs for the entire game.

Their rushing attack has the potential to be special each week, but some weeks they execute it better than others. Philadelphia’s eighth in rushing yards per game, and De’Andre Swift is as dangerous as any player when a hole presents itself this season.

If you thought offense was a concern for these squads, these defenses are as pizzling to figure out as it gets. Buffalo’s been ravaged by injury and hadn’t played well before last week’s blowout of the Jets since October 1st.

On Philadelphia’s side, their pass defense is one of the league’s worst. They were the league’s best last year but are bad in every way in their pass coverage. Yet their defensive line is as star-studded as it gets and they lead the league in rush defense.

Bills vs Eagles prediction: Pick

Bills and Eagles go over 48.5 points on FanDuel (-110)

I’m not letting the fact that Buffalo and Philadelphia held their opponents to six and 17 points last week blind me from the fact that these defenses don’t pass the eye test. Buffalo has a non-existent pass rush and Philadelphia’s cornerback room continues to kill them.

While I can see Philadelphia making Buffalo one dimensional with their stout run defense, I think Buffalo can continue momentum built from scoring 32 against the Jets into this week. They had their best offensive game in quite some time with Diggs being a non-factor.

Diggs should see a ton of targets, and Philadelphia’s passing game is bound to rebound too. Brown won’t be held to just one catch again, and DeVonta Smith showed he contribute if given the chance against Kansas City.

While Buffalo did a great job against New York’s offense, the Jets are one of the worst offenses of the last five years. If they’re unable to get a pass rush, I don’t see them stopping Philadelphia.

All of these factors contribute to what I think will be a high scoring affair where there’s not much defense to be spoken of.

